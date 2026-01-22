Thresholds For Initial Public Offerings Increased

As per the decision of the Capital Markets Board (the “CMB”) numbered 68/2461 and dated 30 December 2025, published in its bulletin dated 31 December 2025, the financial thresholds required for the companies' initial public offering have been increased. Accordingly, the required minimum total assets amount in the financial statements has been revised to TRY 2.4 billion for 2024 and to TRY 3.6 billion for 2025 and the minimum net sales revenue amount has been revised to TRY 1.2 billion for 2024 and to TRY 1.8 billion for 2025 in order for companies to be eligible to apply for public offering.

Also, the minimum capital amount required for transition to the registered capital system has been increased to TRY 200 million.

The CMB, through its decision numbered 18/505, published in its weekly bulletin dated 28 March 2024, and numbered 2024/17, had decided to reduce the public offering financial thresholds in relation to total assets and net sales revenues, limited to companies operating in the energy, chemical, agriculture, and defence industries, as well as those providing advanced technology-based solutions.

For the year 2026, the CMB continues to implement sector-specific public offering facilitation measures. The financial thresholds applicable to companies within the scope of decision numbered 18/505 have been revised as follows: