26 February 2025

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission – Federal Trade Commission And Department Of Justice's 2023 Merger Guidelines Coming Into Force

The Chairman of the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") announced that the FTC and the Department of Justice's joint 2023 Merger Guidelines have become effective and will act as the framework for the FTC's merger-review analysis.

Following last week's updated Hart-Scott-Rodino Act, the Premerger Notification Office received a large number of applications before the new forms were introduced. In order to avoid any potential confusion in the transition to the new procedure, the Chairman of the Federal Trade Commission stated that the FTC and the Department of Justice's joint 2023 Merger Guidelines are in effect and that the standards in the Guidelines will be applied. In the statement, it was emphasized that the purpose of the standardization of the rules was to ensure stability in enforcement.

(FTC – 18.02.2025)

