25.11.2023 tarih ve 32380 sayılı Resmî Gazete'de, 24.11.2023 tarih ve 78877 sayılı 01.01.2024 tarihinden itibaren geçerli olmak üzere Anonim ve Limited Şirketler için gereken asgari sermaye tutarlarına ilişkin Cumhurbaşkanı Kararı ("Karar") yayımlanmıştı.

İlgili Karar uyarınca;

· 6102 sayılı Türk Ticaret Kanunu'nun ("TTK") 332. maddesinin birinci fıkrasında anonim şirketler için elli bin Türk Lirası (50.000,00 TL) olarak öngörülen asgari sermaye tutarı iki yüz elli bin Türk Lirasına (250.000,00 TL) tutarına,

· Kayıtlı sermaye sistemini kabul elmiş bulunan halka açık olmayan anonim şirketlerde ise; öngörülen asgari başlangıç sermayesi tutarı yüz bin Türk Lirası (100.000,00 TL) iken beş yüz bin Türk Lirasına (500.000,00 TL) tutarına,

· Limited şirket ortaklığı için on bin Türk Lirası (10.000,00 TL) olarak öngörülen asgari sermaye tutarının ise elli bin Türk Lirasına (50.000,00 TL) yükseltilmişti.

Buna ilişkin olarak ise, 20.12.2023 tarihli Ticaret Bakanlığı İç Ticaret Genel Müdürlüğü ("Bakanlık") tarafından yayımlanan E-50035491-433.99-00092124772 sayılı Duyuru ("Duyuru") ile, Ticaret Sicili Müdürlüklerinde anılan Karar'ın uygulanmasına ilişkin birlik sağlanabilmesi amacıyla 01.01.2024 tarihinden itibaren tescil işlemlerinde yerine getirilmesi gereken işlemler açıklanmıştır.

Duyuru uyarınca;

· Yeni kurulacak anonim şirketlerde en az sermaye tutarının 250.000 TL'den, limited şirketlerde ise 50.000 TL'den daha az olmaması,

· Sermaye artırım kararı tescil işlemlerinde, sermayenin Karar uyarınca açıklanan asgari sermaye tutarlarından daha az olmaması,

· Kısmi bölünme tescil işlemlerinde, sermaye azaltımı yapılması halinde, bölünen şirketin sermayesinin Karar'da belirlenen asgari sermaye tutarının altına inilmeyecek şekilde işlem tesis edilmesi,

· Tür değişikliği tescil işlemlerinde, yeni türün sermayesinin yeni Karar'da belirtilen asgari sermaye tutarından daha az olmayacak şekilde işlem tesis edilmesi,

· TTK'nın 376. maddesi kapsamında şirketin sermayesinin ve kanuni yedek akçelerinin kaybına ilişkin yapılacak hesaplamalarda, şirketin tescil edilmiş sermayesinin esas alınması, tedbir alınması gereken durumlarda ise Duyuru'da yer verilen açıklamalar çerçevesinde işlem tesis edilmesi,

· 6103 sayılı Türk Ticaret Kanunu'nun Yürürlüğü ve Uygulama Şekli Hakkında Kanunun 20. maddesi ile TTK'nın Geçici 10. maddesi kapsamında, sermaye intibakı yapılmaması sebebiyle infisah etmiş sayılan şirketlerin, faaliyetlerine devam etmek istemeleri durumunda sermaye artırımı yapılabileceği yönünde açık bir mahkeme kararı bulunmadığı müddetçe sermaye artırım tescil taleplerinin karşılanmaması

gerekliliği vurgulanmaktadır.

Ayrıca Duyuru'nun devam kısmında Bakanlık tarafından; Ticaret Sicil Müdürlükleri nezdinde gerçekleştirilecek tescil işlemlerinde karşılaşılacak durumlarda Duyuru'da yer verilen açıklamalar çerçevesinde hareket edilmesi gerekliliği, açıklanmayan durumlarla karşılaşılması halinde ise Karar'ın yürürlük tarihinden itibaren, şirket sermayesinde değişiklik olması halinde Karar'da belirlenen asgari sermaye tutarlarının esas alınması; tescil edilmiş sermayesi asgari sermaye tutarından düşük olan anonim ve limited şirketler bakımından ise (mevcut durum itibariyle bu şirketlerin münfesih sayılmasını gerektirecek kanuni bir düzenleme bulunmadığından) Duyuru'da belirtilen sermaye işlemleri dışındaki talepler karşılanırken şirketlerin konuya ilişkin farkındalıklarının artırılması açısından bilgilendirilmesi gereği vurgulanmıştır.

The Minimum Capital Amounts of Joint Stock and Limited Liability Companies Have Increased.

In the Official Gazette dated 25.11.2023 and numbered 32380, the Presidential Resolution dated 24.11.2023 and numbered 78877 ("Resolution") regarding the minimum capital amounts required for Joint Stock and Limited Liability Companies to be effective as of 01.01.2024 was published.

Pursuant to the relevant Resolution,

· The minimum capital amount stipulated as fifty thousand Turkish Liras (TL 50.000,00) for joint stock companies in the first paragraph of Article 332 of the Turkish Commercial Code No. 6102 ("TCC") shall be increased to two hundred and fifty thousand Turkish Liras (TL 250.000,00),

· For non-public joint stock companies that have adopted the registered capital system, the minimum initial capital amount is increased from one hundred thousand Turkish Liras (TL 100.000,00) to five hundred thousand Turkish Liras (TL 500.000,00),

The minimum capital amount foreseen as ten thousand Turkish Liras (TL 10,000.00) for a limited liability company partnership was increased to fifty thousand Turkish Liras (TL 50,000.00).

In this respect, the General Directorate of Domestic Trade of the Ministry of Trade ("Ministry") published an Announcement ("Announcement") dated 20.12.2023, numbered E-50035491-433.99-00092124772, in order to explain the procedures to be fulfilled in registration procedures as of 01.01.2024 in order to ensure unity in the Trade Registry Directorates regarding the implementation of the aforementioned Decision.

Pursuant to the Announcement;

· The minimum capital amount should not be less than 250.000 TL for joint stock companies to be newly established and 50.000 TL for limited liability companies.

· For the registration of capital increase resolutions, the capital should not be less than the minimum capital amounts.

· In partial spin-off registration procedures, in case of a capital reduction, the transaction shall be carried out in such a way that the capital of the spin-off company does not fall below the minimum capital amount specified in the Resolution.

· In the registration procedures for change of type, the capital of the new type shall not be less than the minimum capital amount specified in the new Resolution.

· In the calculations to be made regarding the loss of the company's capital and legal reserves within the scope of Article 376 of the TCC, the registered capital of the company shall be taken as a basis, and in cases where measures are required to be taken, action shall be taken within the framework of the explanations in the Announcement.

· Within the scope of Article 20 of Law No. 6103 on the Enforcement and Implementation of the Turkish Commercial Code and Provisional Article 10 of the TCC, companies that are deemed to have been dissolved due to failure to make capital adjustments should not fulfill their capital increase registration requests unless there is a clear court decision stating that they may increase their capital if they wish to continue their activities. The necessity of the need for a new program is emphasized.

Additionally, the Ministry has stated that in cases to be encountered in the registration procedures to be carried out before the Trade Registry Directorates, it is necessary to act in accordance with the explanations given in the Announcement. In undisclosed situations, it is stated that the minimum capital amounts determined in the Resolution should be taken as the basis in case of changes in the company's capital as of the effective date of the Resolution. In terms of joint stock and limited liability companies whose registered capital is lower than the minimum capital amount (since there is no legal regulation that would require these companies to be deemed dissolved as of the current situation), it was emphasized that the companies should be informed in order to increase their awareness of the issue while meeting the requests other than the capital transactions specified in the Announcement.

Originally published 30 January 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.