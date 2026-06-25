Copyright Law In TÜRKİYE Key Developments And Predictions - 2026

In recent years, the rapidly evolving digital ecosystem has transformed intellectual property law from a purely technical field into a central topic of economic and societal debate. As of 2025, significant developments have taken place in Türkiye both at the legislative level and in practice with regard to copyright law. From artificial intelligence to digital content creation, and from press publishing to the sports industry, a wide range of new questions has emerged. These developments challenge the boundaries of the existing legal framework and call for a reassessment of the balance between right holders and users.

In this context, the implications of AI-assisted content creation under copyright law have been among the most widely discussed issues, both internationally and in Türkiye. Similarly, legislative proposals introduced to address the specific needs of digital uses provide important insights into the future direction of copyright law. The online use of press content and the protection of publishers’ rights have also become prominent topics, particularly in light of the growing influence of digital platforms.

At the same time, traditional copyright issues have gained new dimensions through digitalization. The protection of digital typefaces, the boundaries of adapted works, and the criteria of originality are being reassessed, while the case law of the Court of Cassation continues to serve as an important guide in practice. In addition, the legal characterization of distinctive elements emerging in the world of sports and entertainment—such as goal celebrations—offers striking examples of how far the boundaries of intellectual property law may extend.