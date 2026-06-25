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25 June 2026

Copyright Law In TÜRKİYE Key Developments And Predictions - 2026

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Gün + Partners is a full-service institutional law firm with a strategic international vision, providing transactional, advisory and dispute resolution services since 1986. The Firm is based in Istanbul, with working offices Ankara and Izmir. The Firm advises in life sciences, energy, construction & real estate, technology, media and telecoms, automotive, FMCG, chemicals and the defence industries.”
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The rapidly evolving digital ecosystem has transformed copyright law from a technical field into a central topic of economic and societal debate. This comprehensive review examines significant developments in Turkish copyright law as of 2025, exploring how artificial intelligence, digital content creation, press publishing rights, and the sports industry are challenging existing legal frameworks and reshaping the balance between right holders and users.
Turkey Intellectual Property
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In recent years, the rapidly evolving digital ecosystem has transformed intellectual property law from a purely technical field into a central topic of economic and societal debate. As of 2025, significant developments have taken place in Türkiye both at the legislative level and in practice with regard to copyright law. From artificial intelligence to digital content creation, and from press publishing to the sports industry, a wide range of new questions has emerged. These developments challenge the boundaries of the existing legal framework and call for a reassessment of the balance between right holders and users.

In this context, the implications of AI-assisted content creation under copyright law have been among the most widely discussed issues, both internationally and in Türkiye. Similarly, legislative proposals introduced to address the specific needs of digital uses provide important insights into the future direction of copyright law. The online use of press content and the protection of publishers’ rights have also become prominent topics, particularly in light of the growing influence of digital platforms.

At the same time, traditional copyright issues have gained new dimensions through digitalization. The protection of digital typefaces, the boundaries of adapted works, and the criteria of originality are being reassessed, while the case law of the Court of Cassation continues to serve as an important guide in practice. In addition, the legal characterization of distinctive elements emerging in the world of sports and entertainment—such as goal celebrations—offers striking examples of how far the boundaries of intellectual property law may extend.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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