Copyright Law In Türkiye Key Developments And Predictions 2025

In the context of recent digitalization trends, discussions on copyright have become central to intellectual property disputes. In Türkiye as well, these discussions continue unabated, albeit largely within a theoretical framework.

The greatest debate undoubtedly revolves around whether generative AI models, particularly computer systems capable of processing data such as text, images, and sound to create original content, qualify as works, and copyright ownership of the outputs created via these technologies as well infringement aspects of such creations. In this context, while the United States generally holds that only works created by humans can receive copyright protection, Chinese courts have ruled that works produced with the aid of AI may also be protected if a human element is involved. Moreover, the European Commission's approval of the European Artificial Intelligence Act—the first legal framework to regulate AI usage—underscores the expectation that AI will remain a central topic in copyright law for the foreseeable future.

One of the striking developments in the music industry involving artificial intelligence is the release of the song "Heart on My Sleeve," created using AI-generated voices of world-renowned singers Drake and The Weeknd, orchestrated by an anonymous individual known as "Ghostwriter."

As the print media sector rapidly transforms under digital pressures, the European Union's Digital Single Market Copyright Directive aims to ensure fair compensation for online content use and to address emerging disputes over content ownership and copyright infringements linked to AI. In Turkey, efforts to amend existing legislation and advance Digital Copyright Law projects are underway to meet the growing demands of digital and online usage.

In addition, the protection of digital typefaces, the legal dimensions of work titles, and recent developments in online publishing rights continue to be crucial issues in today's fast-paced digital era.

Alongside these modern challenges, traditional debates persist. Last year's high-profile plagiarism controversy between Mine Kırıkkanat and Elif Şafak—which also drew remarks from prominent figures like Zülfü Livaneli—highlighted the ongoing struggle to delineate the boundaries between inspiration and plagiarism in musical works. The creative originality and unique signature of an author, as exemplified by discussions surrounding the film "Selvi Boylum, Al Yazmalım," remain central to the debate over work protection. Furthermore, while legal regulations exist for protecting work titles, the scope of such protection and the trademark registration of titles illustrate the complex intersection of copyright and trademark law.

The protracted legal battle exemplified by the Karalis case also holds significant importance. Additionally, the shortcomings of the provisions in Law No. 5846 on Intellectual and Artistic Works concerning cinematic works have spurred continued debates over the freedom of quotation in cinema.

This document compiles the key issues that have emerged over the past year in the realm of copyright law, addressing the following topics.

