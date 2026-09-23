Legal Representation In Türkiye 2026

This article examines the legal and practical considerations that arise when a foreign individual or company instructs counsel in Türkiye. It distinguishes the legal requirement for representation from the broader need to protect a client's procedural and commercial position. The discussion addresses professional registration, independence, confidentiality, conflicts of interest, attorney fees, engagement terms and powers of attorney executed abroad. It also considers the Court of Cassation authority and professional materials cited in the text. The analysis emphasises a clearly defined mandate, proportionate authority, reliable communication and early identification of deadlines, evidence and costs.

Introduction

Choosing legal counsel in another country is not simply a question of finding someone who speaks the client's language. A foreign individual or company dealing with a matter in Türkiye may need to make decisions before it fully understands the legal system in which those decisions will operate. A power of attorney may need to be executed abroad. A procedural or limitation period may already be running. A contract may be subject to Turkish mandatory rules even though it was negotiated elsewhere. Assets may need to be preserved before proceedings begin. Counsel may also need to coordinate Turkish proceedings with corporate structures, contracts or litigation in another jurisdiction.

For that reason, when I consider legal representation for an international client, I separate two questions. The first is whether a lawyer is legally required. The second, and usually more important, is whether the client can safely protect its position without counsel who understands the relevant Turkish law, procedure and cross-border implications. Those questions do not always produce the same answer.

Is It Mandatory to Hire a Lawyer in Türkiye?

Türkiye does not have a general rule requiring every party to retain a lawyer for every civil or commercial proceeding. Article 35 of Attorneyship Law No. 1136 recognises that a person who has legal capacity to bring proceedings may prepare documents relating to his or her own case, commence the case personally and conduct it personally. The same Article establishes an important distinction: professional legal representation and the professional performance of legal services for another person are reserved to attorneys registered with a Turkish Bar Association.1

There are statutory exceptions in specific contexts. The absence of a general mandatory-lawyer rule should therefore not be confused with the absence of procedural risk. Turkish proceedings can involve strict rules on jurisdiction, limitation and forfeiture periods, service, evidence, mandatory mediation, court fees, interim measures, appeals and enforcement. For an international client, those risks are compounded by translation and cross-border document formalities.

Verify Professional Status Before Giving Instructions

A foreign client should verify counsel before transferring money, delivering original documents or issuing a power of attorney. Attorneys practising professionally in Türkiye are subject to Attorneyship Law No. 1136 and are registered with a Bar Association. The Türkiye Barolar Birliği maintains an official Baro Levhası / Avukat Arama database through which professional registration can be checked.

A website, social-media profile, business card or intermediary's recommendation is not a substitute for confirming bar registration. This verification is particularly important where the engagement is arranged remotely.

Define the Legal Need Before Selecting Counsel

The expression 'Turkish lawyer' describes a professional qualification. It does not mean that every lawyer has the same experience. A foreign client purchasing real estate requires a different legal assessment from a company acquiring a Turkish business. International arbitration requires different procedural experience from an immigration application. A shareholder dispute may involve corporate law, interim measures, financial evidence and enforcement simultaneously.

The client should therefore define the matter accurately and identify counsel with experience relevant to the transaction or dispute. In cross-border work, that includes understanding how Turkish requirements interact with the client's corporate, contractual and regulatory arrangements in other jurisdictions.

A Lawyer Owes Care and Professional Independence, Not a Guaranteed Result

Article 34 of the Attorneyship Law requires attorneys to perform their duties with care, integrity and honour and in accordance with the professional rules of the Türkiye Barolar Birliği. The professional relationship is therefore one of legal responsibility and judgment, not a promise of success.2

A responsible lawyer may assess litigation or transaction risk and explain the likely consequences of available options. That assessment should not be confused with a guarantee that a court, arbitral tribunal or public authority will decide in a particular way.

For a foreign client, a realistic risk assessment is generally more valuable than certainty offered before the evidence, procedural posture and opposing arguments have been reviewed.

Confidentiality Begins at the Consultation Stage

Foreign clients often need to disclose commercially sensitive information before formally appointing counsel. They may need to identify counterparties, explain a shareholder dispute, provide draft contracts or disclose assets simply to obtain a conflict check and scope proposal.

Article 36 of the Attorneyship Law protects professional secrecy. The Türkiye Barolar Birliği Professional Rules reinforce this obligation and recognise the continuing sensitivity of information learned through professional consultation.3

This does not remove the need for sensible information management. A foreign company should still avoid circulating unnecessary confidential information to multiple firms before conflict checks are completed.

Conflict Checks Should Be Completed Early

A conflict check is not an administrative formality. Article 38 of the Attorneyship Law restricts representation where counsel has acted for or advised an opposing interest in the same matter, and the professional rules contain broader principles protecting independence and loyalty.4

For international clients, conflicts can be particularly important where several companies in the same industry regularly use the same local firms. Relevant party names should therefore be provided early enough for a meaningful check before detailed confidential material is shared.

The purpose of the conflict rules is broader than preventing literal disclosure of confidential information. They protect the independence of professional judgment and the relationship of trust on which representation depends.

Put the Scope of Engagement in Writing

One of the most avoidable sources of difficulty between a client and counsel is uncertainty about what the lawyer was actually retained to do. A foreign client should not assume that 'handle my case' necessarily includes first-instance proceedings, appeal, enforcement, settlement negotiations, foreign-language reporting, asset searches and related regulatory matters. These may be separate workstreams.

Article 163 of the Attorneyship Law regulates attorney agreements. Even where Turkish law does not make a written instrument the sole condition of validity, a written engagement is strongly advisable because it records the client, matter, services included, exclusions, fee method, expenses and reporting expectations.5

Yargıtay on Disputed Attorney Fee Arrangements

Yargıtay 13th Civil Chamber, E. 2016/5793, K. 2018/9119, dated 8 October 2018, considered the evidentiary consequences of a disputed attorney-fee arrangement and confirmed that, under Article 163, the written form of the attorney fee agreement is not a condition of validity but a condition of proof. The practical issue may instead become whether the alleged agreement and its terms can be proved.

For an international client, the lesson is simple: do not rely on memory for the commercial terms of the engagement. A written engagement protects both lawyer and client.

How Attorney Fees Work in Türkiye

Attorney fees are regulated principally by Articles 163 and 164 of the Attorneyship Law and the applicable Attorneyship Minimum Fee Tariff.6 The contractual fee cannot be agreed below the applicable statutory minimum. For matters valued in money, percentage-based fees are subject to the statutory limitations in Article 164, including the 25 percent ceiling. The agreement may not provide that part of the non-cash property or right forming the subject of the dispute becomes the attorney's property.

The client should also distinguish the contractual fee payable to its own lawyer from the attorney fee that a court may award against the losing party under the applicable tariff. A proper budget should separately identify professional fees and external costs such as court charges, experts, translations, notarisation, travel and enforcement expenses.

Power of Attorney Should Match the Work

Foreign clients frequently ask whether they can instruct Turkish counsel without travelling to Türkiye. In many matters they can, but the power of attorney should be prepared for the specific legal work rather than copied from an unrelated transaction.

Under Article 76 of the Code of Civil Procedure No. 6100, an attorney appearing in a case must submit the required power of attorney documentation to the file. Article 74 identifies acts for which express special authority is required, including settlement, certain waivers, appointment of another representative, arbitration- related acts and specified procedural dispositions.7

The correct approach is to grant authority broad enough to perform the anticipated work but not so indiscriminate that the client cannot understand what has been authorised.

Executing a Power of Attorney Outside Türkiye

Türkiye is a party to the 1961 Hague Apostille Convention. Where a power of attorney is executed before a competent authority in another contracting state, the apostille mechanism can generally replace diplomatic legalisation for documents within the Convention's scope.8

Where the originating state is not a party, a different legalisation procedure may be required. Depending on the document and transaction, a certified Turkish translation may also be necessary.

Individuals may in appropriate circumstances execute Turkish-language powers of attorney through Turkish consular channels. Foreign legal entities require a different analysis because corporate authority, foreign notarial formalities and the status of the company must be established through the appropriate route. Certain transactions, including some real-estate matters, also require special form. The safest practice is to obtain the exact draft from Turkish counsel before attending a foreign notary or consulate.

Translation and Cross-Border Document Planning

Turkish courts, registries and public authorities operate principally in Turkish. Documents issued abroad may therefore require certified Turkish translation in addition to apostille, legalisation or other authentication.

A sensible case-management plan should identify at the beginning which foreign documents are likely to be needed, which must be originals and which require translation or authentication. In cross-border matters, document preparation can take longer than the legal analysis itself.

A Good Lawyer Should Identify the Question the Client Has Not Asked

There is a difference between answering a legal question and managing a legal matter. If a foreign investor asks whether a contract is enforceable, the immediate answer may concern contract law. Experienced counsel should also consider corporate authority, mandatory Turkish rules, jurisdiction or arbitration, interim measures, regulatory approvals, tax implications and whether the intended remedy can actually be enforced.

For an international client, the value of local counsel often lies in identifying the Turkish-law issue the client did not know it needed to ask about.

Communication Is Part of the Engagement

Foreign clients should establish communication expectations early. For a significant matter, the client should know who has day-to-day responsibility, who makes strategic decisions, whether senior counsel will review key submissions, how often reporting will occur, which language will be used, how urgent communications will be handled and how external costs are approved.

The client does not need an email describing every routine procedural event. It does need timely notice of events that affect strategy, cost, settlement, evidence or legal rights. That distinction is part of professional judgment.

Yargıtay on the Handling of Client Funds

Yargıtay 13th Civil Chamber, E. 2013/30545, K. 2014/8067, dated 19 March 2014, considered circumstances in which an attorney retained funds collected in enforcement proceedings before the work had been properly concluded. The Court treated the conduct as capable of justifying termination of the attorney and assessed its effect on fee entitlement.9

The broader point for a foreign client is practical. Where counsel receives money, originals, securities or other valuable materials for the client, the relationship carries duties of accounting, loyalty and care in addition to ordinary commercial service obligations.

What Should a Foreign Client Ask Before Hiring Turkish Counsel?

A foreign client does not need to conduct an interrogation, but the engagement conversation should produce clear answers about who will handle the matter, whether relevant experience exists, whether a conflict has been cleared, what is included in the scope, what is excluded, how fees and third-party costs will be calculated, whether a power of attorney is required, what foreign documents need apostille or translation, what deadlines already exist and how developments will be reported.

For contentious matters, two further questions are often useful: what is the realistic enforcement strategy if the client succeeds, and what is the commercial alternative to litigation if the client does not proceed? Experienced counsel should be able to discuss both.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is it mandatory for a foreigner to hire a lawyer in Türkiye?

Not in every civil or commercial matter. Turkish law generally permits legally capable parties to conduct their own proceedings, subject to specific statutory exceptions. For foreign parties, legal representation may nevertheless be commercially or procedurally advisable.

How can I verify that someone is a licensed lawyer in Türkiye?

Use the official Türkiye Barolar Birliği Baro

Levhası / Avukat Arama system and confirm the lawyer's professional registration before transferring funds, sending originals or issuing a power of attorney.

Can I appoint a Turkish lawyer without travelling to Türkiye?

Often yes. Depending on the client and transaction, the power of attorney may be executed through a Turkish consular route or through an authorised foreign notarial procedure followed by the required apostille or legalisation and translation.

Should I give a very broad power of attorney?

The authority should match the work. Some procedural acts require express special authority under Article 74 of the Code of Civil Procedure. Counsel should explain which powers are actually needed.

Is everything I tell a lawyer confidential before I formally hire the lawyer?

Turkish professional secrecy rules extend to information learned through professional consultation. Sensible conflict-check and information-sharing procedures should nevertheless be followed.

Must the attorney-fee agreement be written?

Turkish law does not impose a universal written validity requirement on every attorney agreement, but a written engagement is strongly advisable because it records scope, fees, expenses and responsibilities and reduces evidentiary disputes.

Can a lawyer guarantee that I will win?

A lawyer can give a professional assessment of prospects and risk, but a responsible legal opinion is not a guarantee of a court, tribunal or authority's future decision.

When should I contact Turkish counsel?

Preferably before the irreversible step. That may be before signing the contract, transferring the purchase price, issuing a power of attorney, serving a notice, commencing arbitration or allowing a procedural period to expire.

Conclusion

For an international client, choosing counsel in Türkiye should not begin and end with language ability, website presentation or a recommendation from an intermediary. Professional registration should be verified. The legal need should be defined. Conflicts should be checked. The scope and fee arrangement should be understood. The power of attorney should match the work being undertaken. Foreign-document formalities should be planned before originals are signed. The client should know who is responsible for strategy, communication and implementation.

Turkish law places the lawyer-client relationship on principles of professional independence, care, confidentiality, loyalty and trust. For a foreign client, competent Turkish counsel should do more than translate Turkish law into another language. Counsel should explain the legal consequences of the client's decisions before those decisions become difficult to reverse.

Bibliography

Legislation and Treaties

Hague Conference on Private International Law. Convention of 5 October 1961 Abolishing the Requirement of Legalisation for Foreign Public Documents. https://www.hcch.net/en/instruments/conventions/full-text/?cid=41.

Türkiye. Attorneyship Law (Avukatlık Kanunu), Law No. 1136.

https://www.barobirlik.org.tr/Avukatlik-Kanunu.

Türkiye. Code of Civil Procedure (Hukuk Muhakemeleri Kanunu), Law No. 6100. https://www.mevzuat.gov.tr/MevzuatMetin/1.5.6100.pdf.

Judicial Decisions

Yargıtay, 13th Civil Chamber, E. 2016/5793, K. 2018/9119, 8 October 2018. Official decision search: https://karararama.yargitay.gov.tr/.

Yargıtay, Thirteenth Civil Chamber, 19 March 2014, E. 2013/30545, K. 2014/8067. Reproduced in M. Haşim Mısır, Avukatlık Sözleşmesi ve Ücret (Türkiye Barolar Birliği, 2020). https://tbbkitaplari.barobirlik.org.tr/Detay/avukatlik-sozlesmesi-ve-ucret.

Institutional and Official Materials

Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Consular guidance on foreign powers of attorney and document authentication.

Official consular publications: https://www.mfa.gov.tr/.

Türkiye Barolar Birliği. Attorneyship Minimum Fee Tariff (Avukatlık Asgari Ücret Tarifesi), applicable edition published in the Official Gazette. Official legislation and publications: https://www.barobirlik.org.tr/.

Türkiye Barolar Birliği. Professional Rules (Türkiye Barolar Birliği Meslek Kuralları). Official publication: https://www.barobirlik.org.tr/meslek-kurallari.

Books and Academic Commentary

Mısır, M. Haşim. Avukatlık Sözleşmesi ve Ücret (Soru-Cevap). Ankara: Türkiye Barolar Birliği, 2020. https://tbbkitaplari.barobirlik.org.tr/Detay/avukatlik-sozlesmesi-ve-ucret

Footnotes

1 Attorneyship Law No. 1136, particularly arts. 1, 2 and 35; Türkiye Barolar Birliği official publication of the Attorneyship Law. Official source.

2 Attorneyship Law No. 1136, art. 34; Türkiye Barolar Birliği Professional Rules and Ministry of Justice professional-ethics materials concerning attorneys' duties of care and professional independence. Official source.

3 Attorneyship Law No. 1136, art. 36; Türkiye Barolar Birliği Professional Rules concerning professional secrecy and confidentiality. Official source.

4 Attorneyship Law No. 1136, art. 38; Türkiye Barolar Birliği Professional Rules concerning conflicts, independence and loyalty. Official source.

5 Attorneyship Law No. 1136, art. 163, concerning attorney agreements and legal services. Official source.

6 Attorneyship Law No. 1136, art. 164; applicable Attorneyship Minimum Fee Tariff published by Türkiye Barolar Birliği and in the Official Gazette. Official source.

7 Code of Civil Procedure No. 6100, particularly arts. 73 and 76, concerning representation and filing of power-of-attorney documentation. Code of Civil Procedure No. 6100, art. 74, concerning acts requiring express special authority. Official source.

8 Hague Convention of 5 October 1961 Abolishing the Requirement of Legalisation for Foreign Public Documents; HCCH official status information for Türkiye; Republic of Türkiye Ministry of Foreign Affairs consular guidance on foreign powers of attorney.

9 Yargıtay 13th Civil Chamber, E. 2013/30545, K. 2014/8067, 19 March 2014; reproduced in Türkiye Barolar Birliği, Avukatlık Sözleşmesi ve Ücret. Official decision database.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.