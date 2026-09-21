How To Close A Company In Turkey: Liquidation And Dissolution Process

Closing a company in Turkey is a formal legal process that requires more than simply ceasing commercial activity or stopping operations. A company remains legally responsible for its obligations until the liquidation process is completed and the company is formally removed from the trade registry. For foreign shareholders, this distinction is particularly important because outstanding tax liabilities, employee claims, contractual obligations, pending litigation, receivables and undistributed assets may continue to affect the company after commercial activity has ended. The central issue is therefore not whether the business has stopped operating, but whether the company’s legal and financial affairs have been properly settled before its legal existence comes to an end.

In practice, closing a company in Turkey involves several connected stages, including the corporate decision to enter liquidation, registration of that decision with the trade registry, appointment and operation of the liquidator, settlement of debts and receivables, resolution of ongoing obligations, distribution of remaining assets and final deregistration. These stages are generally coordinated by the company’s lawyers, accountants and other relevant professionals rather than handled directly by foreign shareholders. The effectiveness and duration of the liquidation process largely depend on how accurately the company’s liabilities, assets, contracts and pending legal matters are identified and managed from the outset. For this reason, understanding the sequence of the liquidation process is particularly important for foreign investors seeking an orderly exit from the Turkish market.

Corporate Decision and Trade Registry Process

The formal liquidation process begins with a corporate decision to terminate the company and place it into liquidation. The competent corporate body and the applicable decision-making requirements depend on the type of company, its articles of association and the specific circumstances surrounding the closure. In practice, this stage is more than a procedural formality because the wording and scope of the resolution determine the legal basis on which the liquidation will proceed. The decision must therefore address the company’s termination, the commencement of liquidation and the appointment of the person or persons who will manage the liquidation process.

The liquidator assumes a central role once the company enters liquidation. Rather than continuing the company’s ordinary commercial activities, the liquidator manages the affairs necessary to bring the company to an end, including dealing with creditors, collecting receivables, overseeing asset realization and coordinating the steps required for eventual deregistration. The extent of the liquidator’s authority and the manner in which the company will be represented during this period must be reflected consistently in the corporate documentation and trade registry records. Any inconsistency between the resolution, the company’s existing records and the documents submitted for registration may delay the process before substantive liquidation work has even begun.

Following the corporate decision, the liquidation must be registered with the competent trade registry and the relevant matters must be announced in accordance with the applicable legal procedure. Registration changes the company’s status but does not immediately terminate its legal personality. The company continues to exist during liquidation for the limited purpose of settling its affairs, which means that contracts, claims, debts and legal proceedings do not disappear merely because the liquidation has been registered. This continuing legal existence is what allows the liquidator to complete transactions and resolve obligations before the company is ultimately removed from the registry.

For foreign-owned companies, documentation frequently becomes an additional practical layer at this stage. Powers of attorney, corporate resolutions issued abroad, representation documents and other foreign-origin records may need to satisfy Turkish form requirements before they can be used in the registry process. Depending on the origin and nature of the document, authentication, apostille, translation or notarization requirements may arise, and deficiencies can postpone registration even where the commercial decision to close the company is already final. For that reason, the corporate and registry phase is usually coordinated in advance so that the legal documents required in Turkey are ready when the liquidation decision is implemented.

Settlement of Debts, Contracts and Company Assets

Once the company has formally entered liquidation, the focus shifts from ordinary business activity to identifying and settling the company’s existing legal and financial position. The liquidator examines the company’s assets and liabilities and prepares the relevant inventory and financial statements, creating the basis for the remaining liquidation work. Creditors must also be addressed through the statutory notification and announcement process, while known debts, disputed liabilities and obligations that have not yet become due require separate treatment. The objective at this stage is to ensure that the company’s obligations are identified before its remaining value is ultimately distributed to shareholders.

The company’s outstanding receivables and ongoing commercial relationships are equally important. A company in liquidation may still have unpaid invoices, security deposits, intercompany balances, pending claims or other amounts that need to be collected before the process can be completed. Existing transactions may also need to be finalized, while company assets can be sold or otherwise realized where this is necessary for the liquidation. Turkish company law therefore allows the liquidator to complete existing affairs, collect receivables and convert assets into funds for the purpose of settling the company’s position, rather than continuing ordinary commercial expansion.

Contracts often require particular attention because liquidation does not automatically bring every contractual relationship to an end. Commercial leases, supply agreements, service contracts, financing arrangements and other continuing obligations must be reviewed according to their individual terms and the applicable law. The same applies to employees, tax liabilities, social security matters and pending litigation, all of which can remain relevant even where the company has already stopped trading. In practice, these areas are usually handled in parallel by the company’s lawyers and accountants because a termination decision in one area may create payment, notice, tax or litigation consequences in another.

The financial condition of the company can substantially change the nature of the liquidation. Where sufficient assets exist to meet the company’s obligations, the process can continue toward settlement and eventual distribution of the remaining property. If, however, the company’s liabilities exceed its assets, the liquidator must immediately notify the competent commercial court. If the court orders the opening of bankruptcy proceedings, the liquidation will continue in accordance with the applicable bankruptcy rules. This is why the quality of the company’s accounting records, the identification of contingent or disputed liabilities and the status of ongoing claims are often decisive in determining the course of the company’s closure.

Completion of Liquidation, Deregistration and Timing

The liquidation moves toward completion once the company’s debts have been settled, its receivables have been collected or otherwise resolved, and the remaining assets can be determined. Any residual assets may then be distributed among the shareholders in accordance with the company’s articles of association and the applicable provisions of Turkish company law. Turkish Commercial Code Article 543 also protects creditors by imposing a waiting period before the remaining assets can be distributed. Under the current rule, distribution generally cannot take place until three months have passed from the third call to creditors, although the court may permit an earlier distribution where the circumstances demonstrate that creditors will not be placed at risk.

Once the liquidation affairs have been completed, the liquidator prepares the final accounts and the process moves toward deregistration. The company is not legally terminated merely because its assets have been realized or its commercial activities have ended; the final step is the removal of its trade name from the trade registry. Under Article 545 of the Turkish Commercial Code, the liquidator applies to the trade registry for deletion of the company’s trade name after completion of the liquidation, and the deregistration is then registered and announced. This distinction matters particularly for foreign shareholders because leaving Turkey, closing the company’s premises or terminating its commercial operations does not substitute for the formal deregistration process.

There is therefore no single duration that applies to every company liquidation in Turkey. Even in a relatively straightforward case, the statutory creditor process and the three-month period connected with the distribution of remaining assets create a procedural timeline that cannot simply be replaced by an immediate registry application. Beyond this minimum structure, the actual duration depends on the company’s financial and legal condition. Outstanding tax matters, unresolved receivables, litigation, employee claims, difficult-to-realize assets, incomplete corporate records or disputes among shareholders may prevent the liquidation from reaching the deregistration stage as quickly as expected.

Timing should consequently be assessed by reference to the specific company rather than by treating company closure as a fixed administrative procedure. A company with clean accounting records, no employees, no material assets and no disputed liabilities will generally present a different liquidation profile from an operating company with multiple contracts, creditors and pending disputes. Problems discovered late in the process can require additional corporate, accounting or legal steps before deregistration becomes possible. The practical duration of closing a company in Turkey therefore depends substantially on how completely its legal and financial position can be identified and resolved before the final application to the trade registry.

Key Risks for Foreign Shareholders

For foreign shareholders, one of the most common risks is assuming that a company has effectively ceased to exist once commercial activity in Turkey has stopped. A dormant company may still have tax registrations, accounting obligations, bank accounts, leases, employment-related liabilities, pending litigation or other contractual relationships that continue until they are properly addressed. The shareholder’s departure from Turkey does not, by itself, terminate these obligations or remove the company from the trade registry. This makes the company’s actual legal and financial status at the start of the liquidation particularly important, especially where the business has remained inactive for a prolonged period.

Incomplete accounting and corporate records can create a second layer of difficulty. Historical shareholder loans, unpaid taxes, old receivables, unrecorded liabilities, missing board or general assembly records and unresolved balances with related parties may only become visible once the liquidation file is reviewed in detail. In practice, these issues can delay the preparation of liquidation accounts and may require corrective corporate or accounting steps before the company can proceed toward deregistration. A company that appears inactive from a commercial perspective may therefore require substantial work if its records do not accurately reflect its financial position.

Foreign ownership can also create documentation and representation issues that do not usually arise in the same way for locally managed companies. Where shareholders or parent companies are located abroad, corporate resolutions, powers of attorney and evidence of representation may need to be prepared in a form that can be recognized and used before Turkish authorities. Depending on the country of issuance and the document concerned, legalization or apostille formalities, sworn translation and notarization may become relevant. If these documents are prepared only after a registry requirement arises, the resulting delays can affect the sequencing of the liquidation and extend the overall closure timeline.

Another significant risk concerns liabilities that are discovered after the liquidation has already progressed. Pending employee claims, tax disputes, contractual indemnities, guarantees, litigation or contingent obligations may affect whether remaining assets can safely be distributed to shareholders. Early distributions made without a sufficiently complete picture of the company’s liabilities may expose the liquidation process to later disputes and, depending on the circumstances, potential responsibility for those involved in the distribution. For this reason, foreign shareholders are generally better served by treating the initial legal and financial review as part of the liquidation itself rather than as a preliminary administrative check.

The practical management of these risks usually requires coordination between legal and financial advisers from the beginning of the process. Lawyers assess corporate approvals, contractual exposure, litigation and registry requirements, while accountants address the company’s books, tax position and liquidation accounts. Where the company has assets, employees, disputed claims or a complicated ownership history, these workstreams often need to proceed in parallel rather than sequentially. This coordination becomes especially important for foreign investors seeking to complete the closure without maintaining an active operational presence in Turkey throughout the liquidation period.

Frequently Asked Questions

How long does it take to close a company in Turkey?

There is no single timeframe that applies to every company liquidation in Turkey. The duration depends on the company’s financial and legal position, including whether it has outstanding debts, employees, pending litigation, tax issues, unresolved receivables or assets that must still be realized. Statutory creditor procedures and waiting periods also affect the timeline. A company with clean records and no significant liabilities will generally be easier to close than a company with ongoing disputes or incomplete accounting records.

Can a foreign shareholder close a company in Turkey from abroad?

In many cases, foreign shareholders do not need to remain physically present in Turkey throughout the liquidation process. Corporate decisions, powers of attorney and other documents may allow lawyers and other authorized professionals in Turkey to manage the relevant procedures on their behalf. However, foreign-issued documents may need to comply with Turkish formal requirements, including apostille or legalization, translation and notarization depending on the document and country of issuance. The documentation structure should therefore be reviewed before the liquidation process begins.

What happens to company debts during liquidation in Turkey?

Company debts must be identified and addressed as part of the liquidation process before the remaining assets can be distributed to shareholders. The liquidator reviews the company’s liabilities, deals with creditors and manages payment or settlement of outstanding obligations. Disputed debts, contingent liabilities and obligations arising from ongoing contracts or litigation may also need to be taken into account. If the company does not have sufficient assets to meet its liabilities, ordinary voluntary liquidation may no longer be the appropriate legal route.

Can a company be closed if it has pending lawsuits or tax liabilities?

Pending lawsuits or tax liabilities do not necessarily mean that the liquidation process cannot begin, but they can materially affect how and when it is completed. Ongoing litigation, tax disputes, employee claims or other unresolved liabilities may need to be settled, secured or otherwise dealt with before final deregistration becomes possible. These issues may also prevent the safe distribution of remaining company assets. For this reason, pending claims and public liabilities are usually reviewed at an early stage of the liquidation.

What is the difference between liquidation, dissolution and deregistration in Turkey?

These terms describe different parts of the company closure process. Dissolution refers to the legal event or decision that places the company on the path toward termination, while liquidation is the period during which the company’s debts, receivables, contracts and assets are settled. Deregistration is the final removal of the company from the trade registry after the liquidation has been completed. A company may therefore have stopped trading or even entered liquidation without yet having legally ceased to exist.

Conclusion

For foreign investors, closing a company in Turkey is best understood as an exit process rather than a single deregistration filing. The company must remain legally manageable until its creditors, contracts, assets, tax position and other outstanding matters have been dealt with and the liquidation can formally be completed. The complexity of that process will depend largely on the company’s history and financial position, which is why the legal and accounting review conducted at the beginning often determines how efficiently the later stages can be managed.