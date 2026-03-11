A Simplified Procedure For Signing Primary Documents In Contracts Without Mandatory Details From The Customer

On 24 February 2026, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On Accounting and Financial Reporting in Ukraine" that introduced a simplified approach to the execution of primary documents in service contracts. New rules will enter into force on the first day of the month following the official publication of the Law No.14023.

This legislative update marks a significant step towards reducing administrative formalities in commercial practice. It introduces a more flexible approach to the execution of primary documents in service relationships, allowing businesses to streamline document flow while maintaining proper accounting discipline. For companies operating in high-volume service environments, this change materially affects contractual drafting and internal compliance procedures.

Aim of the Law

to reduce the administrative burden on businesses by simplifying document flow through allowing only one person to sign acceptance acts for the provision of services, namely the person responsible for carrying out the economic transaction on behalf of the contractor. At the same time, the proposed simplification does not apply to services provided at the expense of budget funds.

Impact of the Law

if the primary document contains information about the date (period) of the transaction, the absence of such details as the position, surname and personal signature of the person liable for carrying out such a business transaction on the part of the customer of services (works) or the employer (lessee) is not considered a violation of the requirements for the execution of the primary document;

as for carrying out such a business transaction on the part of the customer of services (works) or the employer (lessee) of the requirements for the execution of the primary document; this provision does not apply to the requirements for documenting:

business transactions paid for from public funds;

business transactions carried out pursuant to agreements for the lease (rent) of state or municipal property;

construction contracts and design and survey work contracts;

contracts for donations, charitable or humanitarian aid.

Conditions to Sign Acts without Mandatory Details:

the written agreement between the parties must expressly provide that the documents may be processed using a simplified procedure;

the relevant transactions must be recorded in the accounting records in a timely manner, namely in the reporting period in which they actually occurred.

Conclusion

The Law grants businesses the right to operate without a second signature on primary documents, provided that this is expressly stipulated in the contract and that the transactions are properly reflected in the accounting records.

At the same time, the allocation of risk effectively shifts to the contractual level. It becomes crucial to carefully draft the relevant provisions, clearly define the mechanism for confirming services, and ensure consistency between contractual terms and accounting practice.

The simplification does not apply to transactions involving budget funds, state or municipal property, construction contracts or charitable assistance. In such cases, the previous regulatory requirements remain in force.

Overall, this reform represents a move towards a less formalised and more digital document flow environment. However, the new opportunities should be implemented thoughtfully and systematically. When used correctly, they may significantly reduce the bureaucratic burden, particularly for companies in the service sector handling a substantial volume of repetitive transactions.

