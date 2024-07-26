On July 18, 2024, Draft Law on the Amendment of the Law on the Protection of Consumers and Certain Laws ("Draft Law") was submitted to the Presidency of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM) and the Draft Law on the amendment of the Law No. 6563 on the Regulation of Electronic Commerce was accepted by the Presidency of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey.

Considering the targets set within the scope of our country's export-oriented growth strategy and the strengthening of foreign e-commerce marketplaces in our country in the last year, the important amendments made to the Law No. 6563 on the Regulation of Electronic Commerce in order to encourage foreign sales of domestic electronic commerce marketplaces, increase their competitive power and increase their high-tech investments are as follows;

The sales made abroad by electronic commerce intermediary service providers will not be taken into account in the calculation of the license fee. In the calculation of the license fee, provided that the net transaction volume of the electronic commerce intermediary service provider is not more than 20% of the total net transaction volume calculated using ETBIS data, the amount of sales made abroad in the following calendar year and twice the investment expenditure made by obtaining an investment incentive certificate will be deducted from the net transaction volume of that year.

In addition, regulations have been introduced for the years 2024 and 2025: For the year 2024, the 20% limit will not be sought and four times the specified amounts will be deducted from the net transaction volume.

For 2025, three times these amounts will be deducted from the net transaction volume.

You can access the full text of the Draft Law through this link (only available in Turkish).

