Construction Governance In Türkiye: A Legal Analysis Of The Contractor Competency Certification Regulation

GRATA International is a dynamically developing international law firm which provides services for projects in the countries of the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe. More than 28 years 250 professionals in 19 countries advise major international and local firms. GRATA is recognised by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000, WWL, Asialaw Profiles. GRATA is recognised by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000, WWL, Asialaw Profiles.

Article Insights

GRATA International are most popular: within Real Estate and Construction topic(s)

The construction sector is one of Türkiye's most economically significant yet structurally vulnerable industries. High seismic risk, rapid urbanization, and the prevalence of unregulated building practices have underscored the need for a stronger legal and administrative foundation. In response to these systemic challenges, Türkiye introduced a transformative regulatory instrument: the Regulation on the Classification and Registry of Construction Contractors. This Regulation was published in the Official Gazette (Resmî Gazete) on 2 March 2019, Issue 30702, adopted by the Ministry of Environment and Urbanization (T.C. Çevre ve Şehircilik Bakanlığı), and entered into force on the same date. Its immediate effectiveness reflects the State's urgency in elevating safety, transparency, and professional accountability in the construction sector. This article provides an in-depth legal and policy analysis of the Regulation, assessing its structural mechanisms, legal innovations, and broader significance for construction governance in Türkiye.

1. Legislative Purpose and Context

The Regulation was enacted with a clear and ambitious mandate: to ensure that all buildings in Türkiye are constructed in accordance with technical, safety, environmental, and quality standards, and to establish a nationwide system that: classifies construction contractors based on financial, technical, and professional capacity; assigns a unique, non-transferable contractor permit number; maintains a centralized contractor registry; and enables administrative sanctions, including suspension or cancellation of certification. By adopting this framework, the Ministry aimed to address long-standing deficiencies—particularly the lack of a uniform, competency-based licensing system that could be enforced reliably across all provinces and municipal jurisdictions.

2. Scope and Legal Reach

The Regulation applies to all construction activities requiring a building permit, encompassing both natural and legal persons acting as contractors. Its scope is intentionally broad, covering nearly all forms of professional construction activity. One limited exception is provided: on a single parcel, structures with a total construction area not exceeding 500 m² may be built by the owner without requiring contractor certification. This exception reflects a pragmatic policy choice, but it also highlights the legislature's intent to regulate professional and commercial construction work, where systemic risk is highest.

3. Core Legal Mechanisms Introduced by the Regulation

3.1. Mandatory Contractor Certification and Classification

The Regulation introduces a hierarchical classification system based on economic and financial adequacy, technical capacity and equipment, professional experience and past performance, and structural safety records. This marks a significant departure from the previously fragmented and largely unregulated contractor landscape. By matching project complexity to contractor competency, the Regulation reinforces systemic risk prevention.

3.2. Unique, Non-transferable Contractor Permit Number

One of the most consequential innovations is the issuance of a non-transferable contractor permit number, which must appear on building permits, occupancy permits, construction contracts, and all relevant official documentation. This reform directly combats the long-criticized practice of “borrowing licenses,” where unqualified individuals used another contractor's credentials. The Regulation makes such practices legally impossible by tying the permit number strictly to the certified contractor.

3.3. Accountability and Sanction Mechanisms

The Regulation grants the Ministry authority to suspend or revoke a contractor's certificate, refuse certification to bankrupt, fraudulent, or non-compliant contractors, maintain a registry of violations and sanctions, and prevent unqualified actors from participating in construction activities. This framework substantially enhances legal accountability and strengthens the state's ability to intervene when safety, quality, or integrity concerns arise.

3.4. Integration with Technical Oversight Personnel

Contractors are legally required to employ certified technical staff, licensed supervisors, and qualified specialists. Construction activities cannot proceed without proper technical oversight. This requirement bridges legal governance with engineering safety, ensuring that every stage of construction aligns with approved architectural and structural plans.

4. Critical Evaluation

The Regulation represents a marked shift toward professionalization, transparency, and traceable responsibility in Türkiye's construction industry.

Strengths:

introduces a robust competency-based licensing regime

eliminates fraudulent or unauthorized contractor activity,

enhances safety through technical oversight mandates,

facilitates clearer legal liability and administrative accountability,

elevates consumer protection for property owners.

Challenges and Recommendations:

Municipal enforcement capacity varies considerably, risking inconsistent implementation.

The 500 m² exemption may create loopholes that require closer monitoring.

Greater transparency could be achieved through an open public database of contractor performance and sanctions.

Competency criteria should be periodically updated to reflect evolving construction technologies and risk assessments.

Despite these considerations, the Regulation undeniably represents one of the most important structural enhancements in Türkiye's construction governance regime.

5. Conclusion

The Regulation on the Classification and Registry of Construction Contractors (Mevzuat No. 31301), published on 2 March 2019 in the Official Gazette No. 30702 and enacted by the Ministry of Environment and Urbanization, constitutes a major legal reform with transformative impact. Entering into force on the day of its publication, it demonstrates the State's commitment to prioritizing structural safety, seismic resilience, and professional accountability in the construction sector. By establishing a unified, enforceable system of contractor certification, the Regulation protects property owners, strengthens compliance culture, and aligns Türkiye's construction oversight mechanisms with international best practices. In a country where construction quality is directly tied to human safety, this Regulation is not merely administrative—it is foundational to public welfare and urban resilience.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.