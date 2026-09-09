Transfer And Mınımum Qualıfıcatıon Requırements For Sımple Accommodatıon Facılıtıes Have Been Revısed

The Regulation Amending the Regulation on the Certification of Simple Accommodation Facilities and Beach Establishments (the “Amendment”), published in the Official Gazette dated 26.08.2026 and numbered 33352, introduces restrictions on the transfer of simple accommodation tourism operation certificates, sets out minimum standards applicable to simple accommodation facilities, and amends the provisions governing inspections of compliance with such standards.

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The Regulation Amending the Regulation on the Certification of Simple Accommodation Facilities and Beach Establishments (the “Amendment”), published in the Official Gazette dated 26.08.2026 and numbered 33352, introduces restrictions on the transfer of simple accommodation tourism operation certificates, sets out minimum standards applicable to simple accommodation facilities, and amends the provisions governing inspections of compliance with such standards.

Under the Amendment, simple accommodation tourism operation certificates may not be transferred, except by way of testamentary disposition or inheritance. The Amendment also introduces minimum requirements concerning reception facilities, food and beverage storage, first aid, cleaning and maintenance, the safety of swimming and recreational pools, and the facilities and equipment required in bedrooms and bathrooms.

The key changes introduced by the Amendment and their potential practical implications are summarized below.

Transfer of Simple Accommodation Tourism Operation Certificates Has Been Restricted

The Amendment stipulates that simple accommodation tourism operation certificates may not be transferred, except by way of testamentary disposition or inheritance.

Accordingly, where an establishment is transferred by way of sale or a similar transaction, the existing simple accommodation tourism operation certificate may not be transferred to the new operator.

If it is determined that a certificate has been transferred in breach of this restriction, the relevant Governorate shall apply the provisions of Article 34(1)(e) of the Tourism Promotion Law.

As a result, a simple accommodation tourism operation certificate cannot be transferred to a new operator in connection with the sale or other transfer of the establishment, and its transfer is permitted only in cases of testamentary disposition or inheritance.

Minimum Qualifications for Simple Accommodation Facilities Have Been Established

Pursuant to Article 8/A added to the Regulation by the Amendment, minimum physical, hygiene and operational qualifications to be met by simple accommodation facilities have been established.

Accordingly, it has become mandatory:

for facilities with a capacity of 25 rooms or more to have a reception area at the entrance;

for facilities providing food and beverage services to store materials at appropriate temperatures so as to prevent deterioration during storage and service;

to keep first-aid supplies at the facilities and employ personnel holding first-aid certificates; and

to regularly clean and maintain the facilities and carry out regular pest

These requirements are intended to establish specific minimum standards for service and operating conditions at simple accommodation facilities, which were previously addressed in more general terms.

Safety and Technical Requirements for Swimming Pools Have Been Established

Detailed requirements concerning the physical characteristics, hygiene and safety of swimming pools have been introduced for simple accommodation facilities with swimming pools.

In this respect, the floors and walls of swimming pools must be covered with suitable materials; an overflow channel or a system serving the same function must be provided; filtration and disinfection systems ensuring continuous water purification must be installed; non-slip flooring must be provided around the pools and in sunbathing areas; and safety steps must be provided within the pools.

In addition:

the depth must be indicated at each point where the depth of the pool changes;

a separate pool with a maximum depth of 50 centimetres must be provided for children;

pool usage rules must be displayed on signage in Turkish and at least 2 foreign languages;

changing cabins and showers must be provided; and

at least 2 certified lifeguards, and a sufficient number depending on the number and size of the pools at the facility, must be employed.

Provided that customers are informed in advance, facilities that, as part of their marketing and operating policy, accept only customers aged 12 and above will not be required to provide a children’s pool. However, if such facilities change this policy, they will be required to construct a children’s pool before implementing the new policy.

Additional Requirements for Recreational Pools and Water Activities Have Been Introduced

Safety requirements have also been established for areas not intended for swimming where slides, waterfalls, wave pools or similar recreational water activities are provided.

While such areas are operational, it has become mandatory to have personnel responsible for maintaining order and safety; to provide non-slip flooring around such areas; to install systems ensuring continuous water purification; and to display usage rules in Turkish and at least 2 foreign languages.

Minimum Equipment Requirements for Bedrooms and Bathrooms Have Been Introduced

The Amendment also specifies in detail the minimum equipment required in bedrooms and bathrooms at simple accommodation facilities.

Bedrooms must be equipped with beds meeting the applicable standards, one pillow per person, pillowcases, hand and bath towels, bed sheets, a bedspread or duvet, depending on climatic conditions, a bedside table or equivalent, general lighting, natural ventilation, an electrical outlet, a waste bin, a wardrobe or equivalent, and curtains or equivalent window coverings.

Where room doors are not equipped with electronic locks, an additional locking system must be installed.

Bathrooms must be equipped with a threshold or similar measures to prevent water from spreading, as well as a shower cabin or shower curtain, sanitary ware, fixtures, faucets, shower equipment, a mirror, a waste bin and soap.

Compliance with the Qualifications Set Forth in the Regulation Has Become Mandatory

Article 10 of the Regulation has been amended to expressly stipulate that beach establishments and simple accommodation facilities must comply with the qualifications set forth in the Regulation.

In addition, the phrase “together with Ministry controllers” has been added to paragraph 2 of Article 10 of the Regulation concerning inspections, thereby amending the provision governing inspection authority.

Entry into Force

The provisions of the Amendment will be implemented by the Minister of Culture and Tourism. Subparagraphs (a), (b), (c), (d), (e) and (f) of paragraph 1 of Article 8/A, which regulate the minimum qualifications of simple accommodation facilities, will enter into force on 01.11.2026, while the remaining provisions entered into force on the date of publication.

Accordingly, simple accommodation facilities are required to comply with the minimum qualifications set forth in Article 8/A by 01.11.2026.

Assessment and Conclusion

The Amendment introduces 2 principal changes to the rules governing the certification and operation of simple accommodation facilities. The transfer of simple accommodation tourism operation certificates has been limited to transfers through testamentary dispositions and inheritance, while detailed minimum standards have also been established regarding the physical conditions of facilities, hygiene, first aid, pool safety, and bedroom and bathroom equipment.

The new provisions have direct implications particularly for holders of simple accommodation tourism operation certificates, facility operators, and parties to sales or similar transfer transactions involving such facilities. As the existing certificate may not be transferred to a new operator as part of a sale or similar transaction, the certification requirements will need to be separately taken into account in connection with changes to the ownership or operating structure of such facilities.

Simple accommodation facilities will also be required to comply with the new requirements concerning reception facilities, first aid, cleaning and maintenance, pool safety, and bedroom and bathroom equipment by 01.11.2026. In particular, given that facilities with swimming pools will need to make preparations such as physical infrastructure modifications, the employment of certified lifeguards and the installation of multilingual information signage, existing facilities should assess their compliance status without delay.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.