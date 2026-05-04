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4 May 2026

Specialised Courts Appointed In Türkiye For Disputes Arising From The Regulatory And Supervisory Authorities

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Turkey has designated specialised administrative courts in Ankara to handle disputes arising from key regulatory and supervisory authorities, including the Competition Authority, Capital Markets Board...
Turkey Government, Public Sector
Sinan Diniz,Koray Söğüt, and Ceren Ceyhan
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April 2026 – On 20 April 2026, Türkiye’s First Chamber of the Council of Judges and Prosecutors (Hakimler ve Savcılar Kurulu) issued Decision No. 890 (the “Decision”) designating specialised courts for disputes arising from decisions of certain regulatory and supervisory authorities, such as the Personal Data Protection Authority and the Competition Authority, as listed in Chart (III) of Law No. 5018 on Public Financial Management and Control ("Chart No. III"). The Decision, published in the Official Gazette on 22 April 2026, emphasises the aim of resolving disputes in a more efficient and timely manner, particularly those of a technical and complex nature that require specialised knowledge.


Designated Court: Ankara Administrative Courts

Given that the majority of disputes arising from decisions made by the regulatory and supervisory authorities listed in Chart No. III are currently handled by the Ankara Administrative Courts, the establishment of specialisation within these courts has been prioritised. Accordingly, disputes arising from the regulatory and supervisory authorities listed in Chart (III) will be handled by the courts listed below:

Regulatory and Supervisory Authority

Designated Court

  • Competition Authority
  • Capital Markets Board
  • Public Oversight, Accounting and Auditing Standards Authority
  • Public Procurement Authority

 Ankara 10th, 13th, and 25th Administrative Courts



  • Personal Data Protection Authority
  • Radio and Television Supreme Council
  • Information and Communication Technologies Authority
  • Energy Market Regulatory Authority
  • Nuclear Regulatory Authority

 Ankara 12th, 14th, and 15th Administrative Courts



Right to Trial within a Reasonable Time and Predictable Judicial Process

The Decision highlights that the handling of disputes arising from the responsibilities of regulatory and supervisory authorities in general courts has caused issues with consistency in case law and has prolonged decision-making processes. As such, the resolution of these cases in specialised courts is expected to both expedite decision-making and enhance legal predictability. In this regard, court specialisation is also seen as an essential step in implementing the right to trial within a reasonable time, as guaranteed by Article 36 of the Constitution. Additionally, the designation of specialised courts will promote the consistency of case law in similar disputes and increase public confidence in the judicial system.


Transition Period and Implementation Date

Current cases and proceedings will continue to be heard by the existing administrative courts under the previous regulations. However, as of 1 June 2026, such cases will be directed to the above-mentioned specialised courts.

This Decision constitutes a significant step towards the more effective and efficient resolution of administrative disputes that require specialised knowledge. In addition to the Decision, other resolutions of the Council of Judges and Prosecutors published in the same Official Gazette designate specific courts for administrative disputes related to military service, as well as for disputes arising under various laws—such as the Zoning Law and the Construction Supervision Law—that require administrative judicial review.

You can read the Decision here (in Turkish only).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Sinan Diniz
Sinan Diniz
Photo of Koray Söğüt
Koray Söğüt
Photo of Ceren Ceyhan
Ceren Ceyhan
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