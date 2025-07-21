Teknoloji Odaklı Sanayi Hamlesi Programı Uygulama Usul Ve Esasları Tebliğinde Değişiklikler Yapıldı

BDO Turkiye is an audit and consultancy firm offering professional services in: audit, tax, accounting and advisory service lines. Our main objective since day one is to be a reliable consultant to our clients, and offer the most beneficial solutions appropriate to their needs, with the help of close collaboration.
Teknoloji Odaklı Sanayi Hamlesi Programı Uygulama Usul
ve Esasları Tebliğinde Değişiklik
Yapılmasına Dair Tebliğ 09.07.2025 Tarih ve 32951
sayılı Resmi Gazete'de yayımlanmış
ve yayımı tarihinde yürürlüğe
girmiştir.