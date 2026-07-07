A New Era In Green Transition: Türkiye Industrial Decarbonization Investment Platform Has Been Established

Pursuant to Presidential Circular No. 2026/5 (“Circular“), published in the Official Gazette dated 22 May 2026 and numbered 33261, the Türkiye Industrial Decarbonization Investment Platform (“Platform“) has been established in cooperation between the Ministry of Industry and Technology, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and the International Finance Corporation.

Background of the Platform

The Platform is based on the Türkiye Industrial Decarbonization Investment Platform initiative launched in November 2024 by the Ministry of Industry and Technology in line with the 2053 net zero emissions targets. The Platform initially targets the steel, aluminum, cement, and fertilizer sectors, and its scope is envisaged to be expanded to include sectors such as glass, ceramics, and chemicals. Through the Platform, the aim is to secure 5 billion Euros in financing from international financial institutions by 2030 to support the investment needs for the green transition of industry, and to reduce carbon emissions by more than 20 million tons annually.

You can access the Ministry of Industry and Technology’s press release dated 25 November 2024 on this matter via this link.

Structure and Objectives Envisaged by the Circular

According to the Circular, the Platform has been established for the purpose of financing large-scale investment needs in sectors that play a significant role in the country’s exports and are of critical importance in terms of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, as well as developing the institutional capacity to support such investments.

The Circular sets out the factors that necessitate the transition to low-carbon and sustainable production processes while also referring to national and international strategies and targets such as the Second Nationally Determined Contribution, the 2030 Industry and Technology Strategy, the European Green Deal, and the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism.

The Circular states that the Platform will make a significant contribution to the quantification of industrial emission reduction targets and to the fulfilment of international commitments, through transformation investments to be carried out in industrial facilities where emission reduction poses technical and financial challenges.

The Circular also states that the Platform will provide support in terms of both project development and financing for sustainability-oriented transformation investments in energy-intensive sectors.

According to the Circular, the national coordination of the Platform will be carried out by the Ministry of Industry and Technology.

You can access the full text of the Circular via this link. (Only available in Turkish)