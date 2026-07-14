Quick Read: Competition Law Updates In Türkiye – June 2026

July 2026 – June saw the Turkish Competition Authority (“TCA”) issue a number of landmark decisions, with commitments, interim measures, and significant enforcement actions taking centre stage. Investigations concluded through commitments included the TCA’s acceptance of Coca-Cola’s commitment package addressing cooler access, distribution practices, and discount policies; Meta’s commitments enabling the relaunch of Threads in Türkiye under a revised data separation model; and far-reaching changes to content and talent exclusivity practices across leading video streaming platforms.

On the merger control front, the TCA approved Uber’s acquisition of Getir’s online food ordering and delivery business and online grocery ordering and delivery business subject to an investment commitment. In enforcement, the TCA imposed administrative fines in the tyre sector covering coordinated pricing, vertical restraints, and labour market infringements, and interim measures on Haribo requiring allocation of in-store display space to competing brands. This issue of Quick Read provides a concise overview of the most notable developments that shaped the Turkish market throughout June.

Dive into June case updates

1. Threads returns to Türkiye under new competition rules

The Turkish Competition Board (“Board”) has cleared Meta to relaunch Threads in Türkiye after finding that the company had implemented the commitments accepted during its investigation into the integration of Threads and Instagram. The investigation began in 2023 over concerns that Meta combined data collected through the two platforms in a way that could restrict competition. As an interim measure, the Board prohibited Meta from combining Threads and Instagram data.1 Following the interim measure, Meta suspended Threads in Türkiye. The Board subsequently imposed an administrative fine on Meta for the period between the adoption of the interim measure and the suspension of Threads in Türkiye, treating that period as non-compliance with the interim measure requiring the separation of Threads and Instagram data.2 The investigation was ultimately resolved through commitments.3

Following Meta’s application demonstrating the implementation of those commitments, the Board concluded that the measures complied with the accepted commitments, allowing Threads to resume operations in Türkiye.4 Under the Board’s latest decision, Threads may now resume operations subject to the following safeguards:

Users can choose how to join Threads: They may either log in with their existing Instagram account or create a standalone Threads profile using only a phone number.

They may either log in with their existing Instagram account or create a standalone Threads profile using only a phone number. Data separation becomes mandatory: Users who choose the standalone option will not have their Instagram data combined with their Threads data.

2. “Play Only with Us” no more: Board ends exclusivity practices in streaming services

The Board concluded its investigation into Netflix, BluTV, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Exxen, and Gain by accepting commitments addressing concerns over content exclusivity, talent exclusivity, and discriminatory practices in the selection process in Netflix’s dealings with independent producers.5

Netflix committed to:

Open its platform to more producers: For the next five years, a specified share of Netflix-branded Turkish productions will be sourced from production companies that have not previously worked with Netflix. The company will also organise annual open pitching events and assess project applications within 120 days, providing reasoned written responses to applicants.

For the next five years, a specified share of Netflix-branded Turkish productions will be sourced from production companies that have not previously worked with Netflix. The company will also organise annual open pitching events and assess project applications within 120 days, providing reasoned written responses to applicants. Relax content exclusivity: Netflix will shorten exclusivity periods for Turkish films and introduce partial revenue-sharing models. For Turkish series, producers will retain non-exclusive rights to distribute content outside Türkiye through linear TV and on-demand platforms.

Netflix will shorten exclusivity periods for Turkish films and introduce partial revenue-sharing models. For Turkish series, producers will retain non-exclusive rights to distribute content outside Türkiye through linear TV and on-demand platforms. End talent exclusivity: Netflix will no longer require actors, directors, or screenwriters in Türkiye to work exclusively with the platform, nor will it impose non-compete obligations or agreements granting exclusivity over a producer’s entire catalogue.

Disney+, BluTV, Amazon Prime Video, Exxen, and Gain committed to:

Limit content exclusivity: Exclusivity periods for both branded and non-branded content will be capped, while producers will have opportunities to shorten those periods under specified revenue-sharing or cost reimbursement mechanisms.

Exclusivity periods for both branded and non-branded content will be capped, while producers will have opportunities to shorten those periods under specified revenue-sharing or cost reimbursement mechanisms. Remove talent exclusivity: The platforms will refrain from entering into direct or indirect exclusivity arrangements with cast and creative talent for Turkish productions and will not impose non-compete obligations or arrangements granting broad exclusivity over the content portfolios of Türkiye-based producers or distributors.

3. Beyond cooler access: The Board expands Coca-Cola’s commitments

The TCA closed its investigation into Coca-Cola after accepting the company’s commitments.6 The investigation focused on concerns that Coca-Cola’s exclusivity practices and discount schemes could foreclose competitors. At the heart of the decision is a significant expansion of the cooler access rules first introduced in 2021. Going forward, 35% of the space in Coca-Cola’s coolers must be made available to competing products, with the designated area physically separated inside the cooler. Beyond cooler access, the Board also required sweeping changes to Coca-Cola’s sales, distribution, incentive, and investment support practices. The Board will review these commitments after three years.

The key commitments include:

Expanding cooler access: Coca-Cola must allocate 35% of the space in its coolers to competing products and physically separate this area with vertical dividers. The company may no longer use stickers, covers, or other materials that restrict the visibility of competing products, while competitors are free to display their own price labels. Sales outlets that fail to comply will first receive a warning, followed by a gradual 10% reduction in orders for each repeated instance of non-compliance.

Coca-Cola must allocate 35% of the space in its coolers to competing products and physically separate this area with vertical dividers. The company may no longer use stickers, covers, or other materials that restrict the visibility of competing products, while competitors are free to display their own price labels. Sales outlets that fail to comply will first receive a warning, followed by a gradual 10% reduction in orders for each repeated instance of non-compliance. Restructuring the cooler supply model: Coca-Cola will discontinue its minimum annual case-purchase requirement for cooler allocation and abolish the reconciliation invoice mechanism previously imposed when distributors failed to meet volume targets.

Coca-Cola will discontinue its minimum annual case-purchase requirement for cooler allocation and abolish the reconciliation invoice mechanism previously imposed when distributors failed to meet volume targets. Revising incentive schemes: Coca-Cola will eliminate bonus payments for Area Sales Managers, increase the fixed salary component for Field Sales Managers and Sales Representatives to 80%, and cap variable compensation at 20% of total pay. The company will also strengthen competition law compliance measures for distributors and expand awareness of its CCINext independent ordering platform.

Coca-Cola will eliminate bonus payments for Area Sales Managers, increase the fixed salary component for Field Sales Managers and Sales Representatives to 80%, and cap variable compensation at 20% of total pay. The company will also strengthen competition law compliance measures for distributors and expand awareness of its CCINext independent ordering platform. Changing investment support practices: Coca-Cola will provide investments such as sun shelter, signage, and shelving based on objective criteria rather than product purchase commitments. It may not condition these benefits on the removal or exclusion of competing products or competitors’ coolers, and it will cap the annual budget allocated to these investments.

Coca-Cola will provide investments such as sun shelter, signage, and shelving based on objective criteria rather than product purchase commitments. It may not condition these benefits on the removal or exclusion of competing products or competitors’ coolers, and it will cap the annual budget allocated to these investments. Reforming discount policies: Coca-Cola must determine discounts independently for each product category based on objective criteria. It can no longer link discounts in one category to purchases or displays in another. In addition, the company will discontinue free-product support in the water and soda water categories and limit such support in other categories to outlets exceeding specified annual purchase thresholds.

4. Tyre industry investigation ends with record fines

The TCA concluded its wide-ranging investigation into undertakings active in the tyre manufacturing and distribution sector, including global companies Goodyear, Michelin, Pirelli, Prometeon, Hankook, and Bridgestone.7 The investigation covered a broad spectrum of alleged infringements, including coordinated pricing, exchanges of competitively sensitive information, resale price maintenance, customer and territorial restrictions, non-compete obligations, and anti-competitive practices in labour markets such as information exchange and no-poach arrangements. As a result of the investigation, the Board imposed administrative fines totalling TRY 3.63 billion (approx. EUR 67.73 million).8 During the investigation period, several undertakings opted to settle, resulting in fines of approximately TRY 497 million (EUR 9.26 million).9

The Board found infringements involving, coordinated pricing and information exchange between competitors; resale price maintenance and customer/territorial restrictions imposed on dealers; anti-competitive conduct in labour markets, including exchanges of competitively sensitive employment-related information, and/or no-poach agreements.

Beyond imposing fines, the Board also introduced behavioural remedies aimed at preventing future indirect information exchange through dealers. In particular, tyre manufacturers and suppliers operating in Türkiye will be required to:

individualise commercial communications by watermarking pricing announcements and other commercially sensitive information distributed to dealers;

replace mass communications with secure dealer portals, ensuring that future price announcements and commercial terms are shared only through dealer-specific accounts;

strengthen contractual safeguards by prohibiting dealers from sharing future pricing information with competing suppliers or dealers and by introducing contractual sanctions for breaches.

5. No more exclusive displays? Haribo faces interim measures

The Board imposed interim measures on Haribo as part of its ongoing investigation into alleged infringements of Articles 4 and 6 of Turkish Competition Law. The investigation, launched in March 2026, examines whether Haribo’s commercial practices in the soft candy market restrict competition. Pending the Board’s final decision, Haribo must implement the following measures within one month of the reasoned decision being served:10

Open stand space to competitors: In traditional retail stores of 200 m² or less, Haribo must allocate 30% of the visible space on all Haribo soft candy stands to competing brands that do not already have a dedicated stand at the relevant sales outlet. The designated area must appear as a single vertical block and display a label stating: “This area has been allocated to competing products.”

In traditional retail stores of 200 m² or less, Haribo must allocate 30% of the visible space on all Haribo soft candy stands to competing brands that do not already have a dedicated stand at the relevant sales outlet. The designated area must appear as a single vertical block and display a label stating: “This area has been allocated to competing products.” Demonstrate compliance: Haribo must submit evidence to the TCA confirming implementation of the interim measures within the prescribed one-month period.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the interim measures will remain in force until the Board reaches its final decision.

6. Uber’s acquisition of Getir businesses gets green light with an investment commitment

The Board cleared Uber Technologies Inc.’s acquisition of sole control over Getir’s online food ordering and delivery business and online grocery delivery business, subject to a commitment package offered by Uber. The Board’s approval was driven by Uber’s commitment to invest USD 500 million in Türkiye. According to the Board, this investment is expected to:

support high-skilled employment by creating new opportunities in the technology sector;

strengthen local engineering capabilities through increased investment in talent and innovation;

contribute to Türkiye’s digital and technology infrastructure, fostering the country’s broader digital transformation.

Footnotes

1 Meta Interim Measure (08.02.2024, 24-07/125-50).

2 Meta Non-Compliance (03.05.2024, 24-21/482-205).

3 Meta Threads Commitment (07.11.2024, 24-45/1053-450).

4 Threads Compliance with Commitments (10.06.2026, 26-21/626-256).

5 Video Platforms Commitment (30.04.2026, 26-16/498-181).

6 CCSD Commitment (04.06.2026, 26-20/614-243).

7 Tyre Industry (04.06.2026, 26-20/612-242).

8 For the purposes of this publication, an exchange rate of EUR 1 = TRY 53.65 has been used.

9 Abdulkadir Özcan (20.11.2025, 25-43/1070-610), Prolas (20.11.2025, 25-43/1049-601), Özcanlar (20.11.2025, 25-43/1048-600), Abdullah Özdoğan (20.11.2025, 2543/1047-599), Tatko (20.11.2025, 25-43/1046-598), Üstündağ (11.11.2025, 25-41/1033-589), Kardeşler (11.11.2025, 2541/1032-588).