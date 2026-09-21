International Arbitration In Türkiye: A 2026 Legal Guide For Foreign Companies And Investors

An arbitration clause is often one of the last provisions negotiated in an international contract. Commercial points have been agreed, the transaction is ready to close, and the dispute-resolution clause is treated as something that can be taken from an earlier agreement.

An arbitration clause is often one of the last provisions negotiated in an international contract. Commercial points have been agreed, the transaction is ready to close, and the dispute-resolution clause is treated as something that can be taken from an earlier agreement.

That approach can become expensive.

Once a dispute arises, matters that looked technical during contract negotiations, the seat of arbitration, the institution, the scope of the arbitration agreement, the applicable law, the number of arbitrators, the language of the proceedings and the location of the counterparty's assets, can determine whether arbitration proceeds efficiently or whether the parties first spend months arguing about jurisdiction.

For a foreign company contracting with a Turkish counterparty, arbitration can provide a commercially effective and internationally enforceable dispute-resolution mechanism. But the legal framework should be examined before the contract is signed, not after the relationship has broken down.

Türkiye has a well-established statutory and institutional arbitration framework. The principal legislation depends on whether the arbitration is domestic or international, where the arbitration is seated and whether the matter concerns recognition or enforcement of a foreign award.

1. Which Law Governs International Arbitration in Türkiye?

The principal legislation governing international arbitration is International Arbitration Law No. 4686 (Milletlerarası Tahkim Kanunu).

Law No. 4686 was enacted on 21 June 2001 and published in Official Gazette No. 24453 on 5 July 2001. It applies principally where the dispute contains the foreign element defined by the Law and the seat of arbitration is in Türkiye, as well as in the circumstances in which the Law has been selected in accordance with Article 1. Certain provisions also operate where the seat is outside Türkiye.1

Domestic arbitration that does not contain the relevant foreign element is regulated separately by Articles 407–444 of the Code of Civil Procedure No. 6100. 2

A different framework becomes relevant when a party seeks recognition or enforcement in Türkiye of an arbitral award rendered abroad. In that situation, the 1958 New York Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards may apply. Where the Convention does not govern the matter, Articles 60–63 of Private International and Procedural Law No. 5718 provide the domestic statutory framework for foreign arbitral awards. 3

This classification should be made at the beginning of the case. Calling every cross-border proceeding simply an “international arbitration” does not answer the more important question: which legal regime governs the particular arbitration and the particular court application?

2. The Arbitration Agreement Is the Foundation of the Tribunal's Jurisdiction

An arbitral tribunal derives its jurisdiction from the parties' agreement to arbitrate. The wording of that agreement therefore deserves considerably more attention than a standard boilerplate clause usually receives.

Article 4 of Law No. 4686 requires an arbitration agreement to be in writing but recognises several ways in which the requirement can be satisfied. The agreement may appear in a document signed by the parties, exchanges of correspondence or electronic communications, or through an appropriate incorporation by reference. The statutory definition is deliberately broader than a traditional paper contract bearing two wet-ink signatures. 4

A properly drafted international arbitration clause should make the parties' intention unmistakable and address the elements that genuinely matter to the transaction: the scope of disputes covered, the arbitral institution or ad hoc rules, the seat, the number and method of appointment of arbitrators, the language and the law applicable to the merits.

More words do not necessarily produce a better clause. Consistency is more important.

A clause that refers to two institutions, two incompatible sets of rules or two different seats may create precisely the jurisdictional dispute that arbitration was intended to avoid.

3. What Law Governs the Arbitration Agreement?

This point requires particular care because the law governing the main contract and the law governing the arbitration agreement are conceptually distinct.

Under Article 4 of International Arbitration Law No. 4686, an arbitration agreement is valid where it complies with the law specifically selected by the parties to govern the arbitration agreement or, where no such law has been selected, Turkish law. The statute also embodies the principle of separability: an objection that the underlying contract is invalid does not, by itself, invalidate the arbitration agreement contained within it. 5

For international contract drafting, the practical lesson is straightforward. If the parties want a particular law to govern the arbitration agreement, the safest course is to say so expressly rather than assume that a general governing-law clause necessarily resolves every issue.

The analysis at the foreign-award enforcement stage may involve the New York Convention and should be considered separately. The Convention establishes its own framework for arbitration agreements and recognition and enforcement of awards.

4. Yargıtay: The Intention to Arbitrate Must Be Clear

Recent Turkish Court of Cassation jurisprudence is particularly useful for contract drafters.

The Ministry of Justice's Adalet Dergisi, in its 2025 issue examining arbitration agreements, identifies a series of recent Yargıtay decisions emphasizing that the intention to arbitrate must be expressed clearly and unequivocally.

Yargıtay General Assembly of Civil Chambers

E. 2023/688, K. 2023/1348, 21 December 2023 The General Assembly emphasised that because arbitration removes the dispute from ordinary state-court adjudication, the parties' arbitration intention must be expressed clearly, definitively and without uncertainty. 6

The significance of the decision lies less in any particular wording than in the drafting principle it confirms: a court should be able to identify from the agreement itself that the parties actually intended the relevant dispute to be resolved by arbitration.

Yargıtay 11th Civil Chamber

E. 2023/5030, K. 2024/6919, 30 September 2024 This decision provides an especially useful warning against inconsistent drafting.

The contract contained provisions referring to ICC arbitration in Paris while another provision referred to a different set of trade association conditions and a different arbitral mechanism. Yargıtay considered that the clause was not sufficiently clear regarding the arbitration framework and held that dismissing the court action simply on the arbitration objection was incorrect. 7

The commercial lesson is important: combining provisions from different model contracts can be more dangerous than leaving a non-essential issue to the default mechanism of a properly selected institution.

Yargıtay General Assembly of Civil Chambers

E. 2023/103, K. 2023/1185, 29 November 2023 The General Assembly considered a relationship that continued after the original contract had expired. It held, in substance, that continuation of the commercial relationship did not automatically establish continuation of the arbitration agreement where there was no evidence demonstrating the parties' clear intention to extend that agreement. 8

This is relevant to long-term distributorship, supply and agency relationships. If the commercial contract is renewed, extended or replaced, the dispute-resolution provisions should be reviewed at the same time.

An arbitration clause should never be assumed to survive every restructuring of the parties' commercial relationship simply because nobody discussed it.

5. The Seat of Arbitration Is Not the Same as the Place of the Hearing

Foreign clients frequently use “seat” and “venue” interchangeably. Legally, they are different concepts.

Under Law No. 4686, the parties, or the arbitral institution selected by them, may freely determine the seat of arbitration. If they do not, the tribunal determines it according to the circumstances. The tribunal may nevertheless meet elsewhere when appropriate without necessarily changing the juridical seat. 9

The seat is important because it connects the arbitration to a national procedural legal system and determines which courts exercise the principal supervisory functions over the arbitration.

A hearing conducted in London, Paris or by videoconference does not necessarily mean that the arbitration is legally seated there.

When a foreign company is considering Istanbul as the seat, the question should therefore not be “Where would we prefer to hold hearings?” It should be:

Which procedural law and supervisory court system do we want to support the arbitration?

6. The Tribunal May Determine Its Own Jurisdiction

Turkish international arbitration law recognises the principle commonly referred to as kompetenz-kompetenz, under which the tribunal may rule upon its own jurisdiction, including objections concerning the existence or validity of the arbitration agreement.

The arbitration clause is also treated as legally separable from the underlying contract. Consequently, an allegation that the commercial agreement itself is invalid does not automatically eliminate the tribunal's jurisdiction.

These principles are central to modern arbitration because otherwise a party wishing to avoid arbitration could attempt to defeat the proceedings simply by alleging that the underlying contract never existed or was invalid.

They do not, however, make the tribunal's jurisdiction immune from the judicial review permitted under the applicable arbitration law.

7. Not Every Dispute Can Be Arbitrated

Party autonomy has statutory limits.

Law No. 4686 excludes disputes relating to rights in rem over immovable property situated in Türkiye and disputes concerning matters that are not subject to the parties' free disposition. 10

This distinction is important in cross-border transactions involving Turkish real estate.

A contractual payment dispute arising from a development project may present a different arbitrability analysis from a dispute requiring a determination directly concerning ownership or another right in rem over Turkish immovable property.

The correct question is therefore not simply whether the underlying transaction is “commercial.” Counsel should examine the actual claim and remedy sought.

8. Procedural Flexibility Is Valuable, but It Must Be Planned

One of arbitration's principal advantages is procedural autonomy.

Under Law No. 4686, parties have considerable freedom to determine the procedure, including by referring to institutional arbitration rules. The law also protects equality between the parties and their opportunity to present claims and defences.

The tribunal decides the merits according to the contractual provisions and the substantive legal rules selected by the parties. Where no substantive law has been selected, Law No. 4686 directs the tribunal to the substantive law of the state with which the dispute has the closest connection. 11

This flexibility makes careful procedural planning important in technically complex cases.

A construction dispute may require extensive engineering evidence. A shareholder dispute may depend largely on documents and valuation expertise. A supply dispute may turn on trade documentation and technical quality evidence.

The tribunal structure, timetable and evidentiary procedure should therefore reflect the dispute rather than reproduce a standard timetable because it appeared in another case.

9. ISTAC as an Institutional Arbitration Option

The Istanbul Arbitration Centre (ISTAC) was established pursuant to Law No. 6570, enacted on 20 November 2014 and published in Official Gazette No. 29190 on 29 November 2014. 12

The legislation establishes ISTAC as an institution with legal personality subject to private- law provisions and expressly contemplates the resolution of disputes including those containing a foreign element.

ISTAC's arbitration and mediation rules originally entered into force in 2015. Its official rules page currently identifies the 2022 update to the ISTAC Arbitration Rules. 13

For contracts with a substantial Turkish connection, ISTAC can therefore be considered alongside other international institutions rather than being viewed solely as a domestic arbitration mechanism.

Fast Track Arbitration

According to ISTAC's currently published rules, the Fast Track procedure applies to disputes where the value of the claims does not exceed TRY 5,000,000. It provides for determination by a sole arbitrator and contemplates a final award within three months. 14

Because monetary thresholds may be amended, the applicable threshold should always be checked on the date proceedings are commenced.

Emergency Arbitrator

ISTAC also provides an Emergency Arbitrator mechanism for situations requiring urgent protection before constitution of the ordinary tribunal.

Under ISTAC's currently published procedure, the emergency arbitrator is appointed within two working days, and the decision is ordinarily rendered within seven days. 15

For a commercial client, this may matter where a dispute involves assets at immediate risk, confidential information, contractual security or another issue that cannot realistically await constitution of the tribunal.

The availability of an emergency procedure should nevertheless be considered together with the nature of the relief required and whether assistance from a state court may ultimately be necessary.

10. Setting Aside an International Arbitral Award Seated in Türkiye

An arbitral award governed by Law No. 4686 is not subject to an ordinary appeal on the merits in the same manner as a first-instance court judgment.

The principal judicial remedy is an action for setting aside (iptal davası) based on the grounds prescribed in Article 15.

Those grounds concern matters such as the arbitration agreement, constitution and jurisdiction of the tribunal, procedural compliance, arbitrability and public policy.

Importantly, Law No. 4686 provides a 30-day period for bringing the setting-aside action, generally running from notification of the award or, where applicable, the relevant correction, interpretation or supplementary decision. 16

For foreign companies, the short period has an obvious operational consequence: the award should be reviewed immediately after service. Waiting for internal management discussions or foreign counsel to complete a lengthy assessment can consume a meaningful part of the statutory period.

11. Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards in Türkiye

An arbitration strategy should always consider enforcement before proceedings begin.

Türkiye acceded to the New York Convention on 2 July 1992, and the Convention entered into force for Türkiye on 30 September 1992. Türkiye made both the reciprocity reservation and the commercial reservation. 17

Under the reciprocity reservation, Türkiye applies the Convention to awards made in the territory of another contracting state. Under the commercial reservation, the Convention applies to disputes arising from legal relationships regarded as commercial under Turkish law.

The Convention establishes an international framework under which contracting states recognise arbitration agreements and recognise and enforce qualifying foreign arbitral awards. It also identifies limited grounds upon which recognition or enforcement may be refused.

Where the New York Convention does not apply, Articles 60–63 of Law No. 5718 provide the principal domestic recognition and enforcement framework. 18

For an international client, enforcement planning should begin by asking a practical question:

Where are the counterparty's recoverable assets likely to be when the award is rendered?

The answer may influence interim-relief strategy, the evidence preserved during proceedings and, in some cases, the overall economics of pursuing arbitration.

A favourable award that cannot realistically be converted into recovery may have limited commercial value.

12. Foreign-Language Contracts and Law No. 805

This is an area that foreign companies should not overlook.

Law No. 805 on the Mandatory Use of Turkish in Economic Enterprises dates from 1926 and continues to form part of the current legal framework. The Ministry of Trade's 2026 arbitration guide specifically notes that the Law is taken into account by Turkish judicial authorities when assessing arbitration agreements. 19

The Ministry of Justice's recent analysis of arbitration agreements also discusses the distinction between agreements involving Turkish companies and those containing a foreign element, together with the relevant Yargıtay and regional appellate case law.

Foreign clients should therefore resist the assumption that “English is the international business language, so language cannot create a Turkish-law problem.”

Whether Law No. 805 applies, and with what consequence, depends on the identity and status of the parties and the circumstances of the transaction.

For contracts closely connected with Türkiye, the language structure of the contract and arbitration clause should be reviewed before execution. Where bilingual documentation is used, the relationship between the Turkish and foreign-language versions should also be drafted carefully.

13. Can Foreign Counsel Represent a Party in a Türkiye-Seated Arbitration?

Law No. 4686 expressly provides that parties in arbitral proceedings may also be represented by foreign natural or legal persons.

The same statutory provision makes clear, however, that this rule does not extend to applications made to Turkish courts in connection with the arbitration. 20

That distinction matters in practice.

A foreign company may wish to retain its established international arbitration team, particularly where counsel already understands the contract or industry. But if the case requires Turkish court proceedings—such as arbitration-related judicial relief, a setting- aside proceeding or recognition and enforcement—Turkish procedural law and locally authorised representation become relevant.

For disputes with a significant Turkish connection, coordination between international arbitration counsel and Turkish arbitration counsel from an early stage can therefore avoid duplication later.

14. Commercial Arbitration and Investment Arbitration Are Not the Same

Foreign investors should also distinguish ordinary commercial arbitration from investor- State arbitration.

Commercial arbitration usually derives from an arbitration agreement between contractual parties.

Investment arbitration may instead arise from treaty protections, investment legislation or another instrument establishing consent between a state and a qualifying foreign investor.

Türkiye is a contracting state to the ICSID Convention, which entered into force for Türkiye on 2 April 1989. ICSID maintains the official record of Türkiye's status, notifications and competent authorities for recognition and enforcement purposes. 21

A foreign investor considering a claim involving the Turkish State should therefore not assume that advice concerning an ordinary commercial arbitration clause resolves questions concerning treaty jurisdiction, protected investment status or ICSID proceedings.

Those issues require a separate legal analysis.

15. What Should a Foreign Client Look for When Choosing an Arbitration Lawyer in Türkiye?

For an international client, the relevant question is not merely whether a lawyer conducts litigation.

Arbitration is a specialised form of dispute resolution with its own procedural strategy, institutional rules, evidentiary practice and enforcement issues.

A foreign client considering Turkish arbitration counsel should examine actual arbitration capability, including experience with international commercial disputes, the institution relevant to the case, Turkish court proceedings connected with arbitration, enforcement against Turkish assets and the commercial sector involved.

The client should also understand who will actually handle the matter. It is reasonable to ask whether the senior lawyer presented during the engagement process will remain involved, who will draft submissions, who will attend hearings, how experts will be managed and how foreign counsel will be coordinated.

Fee arrangements should be clear at the beginning. Arbitration involves not only lawyers' fees but potentially institutional charges, arbitrators' fees, experts, translations and hearing- related costs. A credible budget should therefore distinguish these components rather than presenting arbitration as a single undifferentiated legal fee.

For a foreign company, language capability is important, but it should not substitute for Turkish-law competence. Counsel may need to move comfortably between an English - language arbitral record and Turkish- language proceedings before local courts.

The client should also consider conflicts of interest, confidentiality procedures, responsiveness across time zones and whether the lawyer is prepared to discuss the enforcement position before recommending that arbitration be commenced.

Finally, the status of a Turkish attorney can be independently checked through the official Türkiye Barolar Birliği Baro Levhası / Avukat Arama system. 22

A lawyer's role is not merely to start proceedings. Experienced arbitration advice should also identify cases where settlement, mediation or another commercial solution offers a better risk-adjusted outcome.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does every international contract involving a Turkish company have to use arbitration?

No. Arbitration is principally based on consent. Parties may choose arbitration or, subject to the applicable jurisdictional rules, state courts. The appropriate mechanism depends on the transaction, assets, jurisdictions involved and enforcement strategy.

Is an arbitration clause enforceable if it simply says “disputes will be resolved by arbitration”?

That wording creates unnecessary risk. Turkish case law places significant emphasis on clear and unequivocal arbitration intention, and uncertainty concerning the institution, seat or mechanism can lead to jurisdictional disputes. Yargıtay's recent decisions illustrate why careful drafting matters.

Can Istanbul be the seat while hearings take place outside Türkiye?

Yes. The juridical seat and the physical location of hearings are distinct. Law No. 4686 permits the tribunal to meet elsewhere where appropriate even though the legal seat remains the place determined under Article 9.

Can parties choose foreign law to govern their commercial contract?

In international transactions, parties may generally select the substantive law applicable to the merits within the framework of the applicable rules. Law No. 4686 expressly directs the tribunal to the substantive legal rules selected by the parties.

Does the same law automatically govern the arbitration agreement?

Not necessarily. Article 4 of Law No. 4686 specifically addresses validity of the arbitration agreement. Where the parties have selected a law specifically for that agreement, that law is relevant; absent such selection, Turkish law applies under Article 4.

Can a foreign lawyer represent us in an arbitration seated in Türkiye?

Law No. 4686 permits representation in the arbitral proceeding by foreign natural or legal persons. That statutory rule does not apply to related applications before Turkish state courts.

Can a foreign arbitral award be enforced against assets located in Türkiye?

Potentially yes. Qualifying foreign awards may fall under the New York Convention, to which Türkiye is a contracting state. Where the Convention is not applicable, Law No. 5718 contains the domestic recognition and enforcement regime.

How quickly must a Türkiye-seated international award be challenged?

Under Article 15 of Law No. 4686, the setting-aside action is generally subject to a 30-day period beginning from the relevant notification prescribed by the statute.

Does ISTAC provide an emergency procedure?

Yes. Under ISTAC's official current procedure, the emergency arbitrator is appointed within two working days and ordinarily renders the decision within seven days.

How can a foreign client verify that a Turkish lawyer is registered?

The Türkiye Barolar Birliği maintains the official Baro Levhası / Avukat Arama system, where a lawyer can be searched by name and other identifying professional information.

When should Turkish arbitration counsel become involved?

Preferably while the contract is still being negotiated.

A lawyer has considerably more ability to prevent an arbitration problem while the seat, institution, governing law and clause wording can still be changed than after a dispute has crystallised.

Conclusion

International arbitration in Türkiye is supported by a developed statutory structure, an established arbitral institution and international treaty obligations governing recognition and enforcement.

Its effectiveness, however, depends heavily on decisions made before any arbitration begins.

The parties should know exactly what they are agreeing to arbitrate. The clause should identify a coherent institutional and procedural framework. The seat should be selected deliberately. Arbitrability should be checked. Language issues should not be overlooked. And enforcement should be considered before substantial costs are incurred pursuing an award.

Recent Yargıtay decisions reinforce a particularly important point: the intention to arbitrate must be clear. Ambiguity at the drafting stage can transform the dispute-resolution clause itself into the first dispute between the parties.

For a foreign company doing business in Türkiye, the best arbitration strategy often begins long before a statement of claim is filed. It begins with a contract that has been drafted with the possibility of a real dispute and eventual enforcement in mind.

This publication provides general information and does not constitute legal advice for a particular investigation, prosecution or immigration matter. Applicable legislation, current amendments, the charged offence, the client's status and the procedural history must be checked at the time of action.

Footnotes

1. International Arbitration Law No. 4686, particularly Arts. 1, 2, 4, 8, 9, 12 and 15; enacted 21 June 2001, Official Gazette No. 24453, 5 July 2001. See also Republic of Türkiye Ministry of Trade, Tahkime İlişkin Temel Kavramlar, Düzenlemeler ve Güncel Gelişmeler, Updated and Expanded 3rd Edition, 2026.

2. Code of Civil Procedure No. 6100, Arts. 407–444, concerning domestic arbitration.

3. Private International and Procedural Law No. 5718, Arts. 60–63, enacted 27 November 2007, Official Gazette No. 26728, 12 December 2007.Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards, New York, 1958; official UNCITRAL text and status records. Türkiye acceded on 2 July 1992; entry into force 30 September 1992; reciprocity and commercial reservations.

4. International Arbitration Law No. 4686, particularly Arts. 1, 2, 4, 8, 9, 12 and 15; enacted 21 June 2001, Official Gazette No. 24453, 5 July 2001. See also Republic of Türkiye Ministry of Trade, Tahkime İlişkin Temel Kavramlar, Düzenlemeler ve Güncel Gelişmeler, Updated and Expanded 3rd Edition, 2026.

5.International Arbitration Law No. 4686, particularly Arts. 1, 2, 4, 8, 9, 12 and 15; enacted 21 June 2001, Official Gazette No. 24453, 5 July 2001. See also Republic of Türkiye Ministry of Trade, Tahkime İlişkin Temel Kavramlar, Düzenlemeler ve Güncel Gelişmeler, Updated and Expanded 3rd Edition, 2026.

6. Yargıtay General Assembly of Civil Chambers, E. 2023/688, K. 2023/1348, 21.12.2023; Yargıtay 11th Civil Chamber, E. 2023/5030, K. 2024/6919, 30.09.2024; Yargıtay General Assembly of Civil Chambers, E. 2023/103, K. 2023/1185, 29.11.2023. Decisions and principles identified in the Republic of Türkiye Ministry of Justice, Adalet Dergisi, Issue 75, 2025, pp. 627–628.

7. Yargıtay General Assembly of Civil Chambers, E. 2023/688, K. 2023/1348, 21.12.2023; Yargıtay 11th Civil Chamber, E. 2023/5030, K. 2024/6919, 30.09.2024; Yargıtay General Assembly of Civil Chambers, E. 2023/103, K. 2023/1185, 29.11.2023. Decisions and principles identified in the Republic of Türkiye Ministry of Justice, Adalet Dergisi, Issue 75, 2025, pp. 627–628.

8. Yargıtay General Assembly of Civil Chambers, E. 2023/688, K. 2023/1348, 21.12.2023; Yargıtay 11th Civil Chamber, E. 2023/5030, K. 2024/6919, 30.09.2024; Yargıtay General Assembly of Civil Chambers, E. 2023/103, K. 2023/1185, 29.11.2023. Decisions and principles identified in the Republic of Türkiye Ministry of Justice, Adalet Dergisi, Issue 75, 2025, pp. 627–628.

9. International Arbitration Law No. 4686, particularly Arts. 1, 2, 4, 8, 9, 12 and 15; enacted 21 June 2001, Official Gazette No. 24453, 5 July 2001. See also Republic of Türkiye Ministry of Trade, Tahkime İlişkin Temel Kavramlar, Düzenlemeler ve Güncel Gelişmeler, Updated and Expanded 3rd Edition, 2026.

10. International Arbitration Law No. 4686, particularly Arts. 1, 2, 4, 8, 9, 12 and 15; enacted 21 June 2001, Official Gazette No. 24453, 5 July 2001. See also Republic of Türkiye Ministry of Trade, Tahkime İlişkin Temel Kavramlar, Düzenlemeler ve Güncel Gelişmeler, Updated and Expanded 3rd Edition, 2026.

11. International Arbitration Law No. 4686, particularly Arts. 1, 2, 4, 8, 9, 12 and 15; enacted 21 June 2001, Official Gazette No. 24453, 5 July 2001. See also Republic of Türkiye Ministry of Trade, Tahkime İlişkin Temel Kavramlar, Düzenlemeler ve Güncel Gelişmeler, Updated and Expanded 3rd Edition, 2026.

12. Istanbul Arbitration Centre Law No. 6570, enacted 20 November 2014, Official Gazette No. 29190, 29 November 2014.

13. Istanbul Arbitration Centre, official Arbitration Rules; 2022 Rules update.

14. Istanbul Arbitration Centre, official Fast Track Arbitration Rules and Emergency Arbitrator Rules.

15. Istanbul Arbitration Centre, official Fast Track Arbitration Rules and Emergency Arbitrator Rules.

16. International Arbitration Law No. 4686, particularly Arts. 1, 2, 4, 8, 9, 12 and 15; enacted 21 June 2001, Official Gazette No. 24453, 5 July 2001. See also Republic of Türkiye Ministry of Trade, Tahkime İlişkin Temel Kavramlar, Düzenlemeler ve Güncel Gelişmeler, Updated and Expanded 3rd Edition, 2026.

17. Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards, New York, 1958; official UNCITRAL text and status records. Türkiye acceded on 2 July 1992; entry into force 30 September 1992; reciprocity and commercial reservations.

18. Private International and Procedural Law No. 5718, Arts. 60–63, enacted 27 November 2007, Official Gazette No. 26728, 12 December 2007.

19. Law No. 805 on the Mandatory Use of Turkish in Economic Enterprises; Ministry of Trade's current arbitration legislation review.

20. International Arbitration Law No. 4686, particularly Arts. 1, 2, 4, 8, 9, 12 and 15; enacted 21 June 2001, Official Gazette No. 24453, 5 July 2001. See also Republic of Türkiye Ministry of Trade, Tahkime İlişkin Temel Kavramlar, Düzenlemeler ve Güncel Gelişmeler, Updated and Expanded 3rd Edition, 2026.

21. ICSID Convention; official ICSID Member State record for Türkiye, Convention in force for Türkiye since 2 April 1989.

22. Türkiye Barolar Birliği, official Baro Levhası / Avukat Arama.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.