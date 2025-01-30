Looking Back On The Year: ICSID Published Its Annual Arbitration Statistics For 2024

The 2024 fiscal year has been a milestone for ICSID, marked by a record number of proceedings concluded, an increasing caseload, and progress in diversity. Additionally, the European Union's participation as a party represents a notable development. Looking ahead, disputes in the energy sector are expected to continue shaping ICSID's caseload in 2025.

The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes ("ICSID") has published its Annual Report1 for the 2024 fiscal year (the "Report"), covering the period from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024.

The data underscores ICSID's pivotal role in international investment arbitration, evidenced by its growing global caseload. Notably, the Report highlights that the energy sector continued to generate the largest number of cases in 2024.

i. Caseload

The Report recorded a strong performance for ICSID, with 341 cases administered—a 4% increase from the previous year. This figure marks the 2024 fiscal year as the second-largest caseload year in ICSID's history. Within these cases, 174 sessions and hearings were held. Only 17 cases were governed under non-ICSID rules, such as the UNCITRAL Arbitration Rules.

ICSID registered 58 new cases in 2024, with 53 of these governed by the ICSID Convention. By the end of the 2024 fiscal year, ICSID had registered a total of 991 cases since its establishment.

The 2024 fiscal year also saw a record 88 proceedings concluded, comprising 65 original arbitration cases and 23 post-award proceedings. ICSID described this as "a record that reflects ICSID's commitment to time and cost efficiency."2

Of the original arbitration cases, 46 were decided by tribunals, while 19 were resolved through settlement or discontinued by mutual agreement of the parties. Tribunals rendered 46 awards and issued 350 decisions and procedural orders.

ii. Global Reach

In the 2024 fiscal year, ICSID cases involved parties from nearly all major geographical regions. Eastern Europe and Central Asia accounted for the largest share of registered cases (24%), followed by South America (19%). North America represented 16%, driven by cases involving the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Notably, Mexico emerged as a particularly active participant, contributing nine cases.

Regarding the language of proceedings, 51% were conducted in English, 9% in Spanish, and 4% in French. Additionally, 36% of cases involved simultaneous proceedings in two languages.

For the first time in ICSID's history, the European Union, as a Regional Economic Integration Organization, actively participated as a party in ICSID proceedings.

iii. Sectoral Distribution

The energy sector has consistently dominated ICSID's caseload, and this trend continued in 2024. The oil, gas, and mining sectors accounted for 28% of new cases, while the transportation sector contributed 19%. Electric power and other energy sources comprised 17%, followed by the construction sector at 14%.

iv. Diversity in Appointments

The Report highlights progress in diversity among arbitrators, conciliators, and ad hoc committee members. A total of 49 nationalities were represented in appointments—the highest number in a single fiscal year. However, some jurisdictions remain more heavily represented than others. Arbitrators from the United States were the most common, followed by those from the United Kingdom and France. Women represented 29% of all appointments, marking a significant improvement compared to previous years.

v. Membership

According to ICSID, "Membership to ICSID has steadily expanded since the ICSID Convention opened for signature in 1966."3 In 2024, the Republic of Equatorial Guinea became the 166th signatory of the ICSID Convention. Of these, 158 have become Contracting States. Additionally, Honduras announced its denunciation of the Convention, which took effect in August 2024.

Over its 59-year history, ICSID has handled more than 70% of all recorded international investment disputes, solidifying its status as a leading institution in the field. The 2024 Arbitration Statistics further highlight ICSID's growing prominence and its commitment to efficient dispute resolution.

References

ICSID Annual Report 2024. (2024). Retrieved from ICSID: https://icsid.worldbank.org/sites/default/files/publications/ICSID-AR2024-WEB.pdf

ICSID Publishes 2024 Annual Report. (2024, October 25). Retrieved from ICSID: https://icsid.worldbank.org/news-and-events/news-releases/icsid-publishes-2024-annual-report

Footnotes

1. (ICSID Annual Report 2024, 2024)

2. (ICSID Publishes 2024 Annual Report, 2024)