Two-Minute Recap Competition Law Matters In Türkiye

The Turkish Competition Board (“TCB”) has published four settlement decisions concerning a hub-and-spoke cartel involving plant-based drinks supplier Nilky and competing retailers BİM, Migros and Şok. The TCB found that Nilky acted as the hub by facilitating the indirect exchange of future retail prices and the timing of price increases between the three retailers.

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TCB Publishes Renewed Google Shopping Decision Following Court Annulment

The TCB has published the reasoned version of its 21 May 2026 decision adopted following the annulment of its 2020 Google Shopping decision. The TCB again found Google dominant in general search and online shopping comparison services and concluded that Google infringed Article 6 by placing rival shopping-comparison services at a competitive disadvantage while favouring its own Shopping Unit. The decision also reinstates behavioural obligations concerning the treatment of rival comparison services in search results and the presentation of the Shopping Unit.

The main new element concerns the fine. A recalculation under the current penalty framework and Google’s later turnover produced a significantly higher amount, but the TCB held that the renewed decision could not place Google in a worse position than under the annulled 2020 decision. It therefore maintained the original fine of approx. EUR 1.86 million rather than imposing the recalculated approx. EUR 28.67 million amount.

TCB Publishes Reasoned Decision on AXA and DenizBank Bancassurance Agreement

The TCB has published its reasoned decision concerning the non-life insurance distribution agreement between AXA Sigorta, DenizBank and Deniz Finansal Kiralama. The TCB found that the agreement fell within Article 4 due to its exclusivity and non-compete provisions and could not receive negative clearance. However, it could benefit from the vertical block exemption, subject to a revision of the employee no-solicitation clause.

The clause prevented the parties from soliciting each other’s employees for 12 months after termination. The TCB considered the duration acceptable but found the scope too broad because it applied to all employees. Referring to its Labour Markets Guidelines, the TCB required the restriction to be limited to employees who are key to the implementation of the bancassurance arrangement. With that amendment, the restriction was considered proportionate and the agreement eligible for block exemption.

TCB Launches Investigation into Alleged No-Poach Arrangements Among Automotive Suppliers

The TCB has launched an investigation into 37 companies active in the automotive supply industry, together with the Automotive Suppliers Association of Türkiye (TAYSAD) and the Automotive Suppliers Specialised Organised Industrial Zone (TOSB). Companies under investigation include Assan Hanil, Autoliv, Denso, Farplas, Tırsan, Toyota Boshoku and Toyotetsu.

According to the public announcement, the companies may have entered into gentlemen’s agreements, through meetings and other communication channels, not to hire one another’s employees. Such arrangements may have made it harder for employees leaving one supplier to receive offers from others in the industry, potentially pushing them to move to other sectors rather than to a competitor where their experience would be valued. The TCB will also examine whether the companies exchanged information on wages and other working conditions.

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