Competition Law Roundup | 2026

INTRODUCTION

2025 witnessed highly significant developments in terms of competition law. In 2026, it is anticipated that developments will continue across many areas of competition law and that the investigation workload of the Competition Board will increase beyond its current level. In this regard, the Turkish Competition Authority, through its announcement dated 1 December 2025, announced that an assessment examination would be held for the recruitment of 40 new assistant competition experts.

We hereby present for your consideration the Competition Round Up, in which we outline the key developments of 2025 and set out our expectations and projections for 2026. Should you require more detailed information, we would be pleased to assist you.

