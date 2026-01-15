Legal Professional Privilege In Turkish Competition Law: A Comparison With EU Practice

Documents obtained by competition authorities during on-site inspections frequently determine the course and even the outcome of investigations. Legal professional privilege ("LPP"), a fundamental element of the right to defence, limits this broad investigative authority. Although both the Turkish and European Union ("EU") competition law recognize this privilege in principle, debates regarding the timing of documents benefiting from privilege remain ongoing in Türkiye.

This article examines the scope and limits of LPP in Turkish competition law by reference to the decisional practice of the Turkish Competition Board ("TCB"), as well as the case law of the administrative courts, the Council of State and the Turkish Constitutional Court ("TCC") and compares these standards with EU practice. It argues that, while Turkish law aligns with the EU on the exclusion of in-house counsel, it adopts a strict "timing" criterion that effectively may leave proactive compliance efforts unprotected, a distinction that in practice creates significant strategic risks for undertakings operating in Türkiye.

I. The Practice in Türkiye

In Türkiye, a strict "post-investigation/preliminary investigation" reading of the right of defence has gradually emerged in the context of LPP, shaped by the TCB's decisional practice and subsequently consolidated by the administrative and higher courts. As outlined in the following sections, the Enerjisa line of cases plays a central role in this development, yet it sits uneasily alongside the TCC's more protective, privacy-oriented view of attorney–client communications. For undertakings, this creates an environment where proactive compliance audits, internal risk assessments and forward-looking requests for legal advice on potentially sensitive commercial conduct risk being left unprotected during raids conducted by the Turkish Competition Authority's case-handlers.

Within this framework, the TCB's approach is built on two fundamental requirements: the involvement of an "independent lawyer" and the "purpose of exercising the right of defence". The foundations for this approach were laid in the Sanofi decision1 and further elaborated in the CNR decision2, where it was held that protection only covers (i) correspondence with independent lawyers who do not have an employer-employee relationship with the undertaking concerned and (ii) documents directly related to the exercise of the right of defence and not intended to assist in, or conceal, a violation.3

As regards the requirement that privileged correspondence involve an independent lawyer, the Huawei decision4 illustrates the TCB's strict stance. Indeed, in that decision, merely including an external lawyer in the "carbon copy" (cc) section of an email chain was not considered sufficient for privilege, the exchange was treated as essentially taking place between the company's in-house legal counsel and company officials and therefore fell outside the scope of LPP protection.

Turning to the "purpose of exercising the right of defence"; the TCB consistently emphasizes in its case law5 that correspondence not directly related to the exercise of the right of defence, or intended to assist in any violation or to conceal an ongoing or future violation, cannot benefit from protection. In applying this condition, the timing of the legal advice has emerged as the central point of discussion in Turkish practice. The turning point in this respect came with the Enerjisa decision. Indeed, in its Enerjisa decision6, the TCB refused to grant LPP protection to the "Competition Compliance Report" prepared by independent lawyers on the grounds that it was prepared before the start date of the investigation concerned.

On appeal, the Ankara 15th Administrative Court stated that the document concerned an independent lawyer and that its content was aimed at preventing competition violations. It therefore ruled that the report should benefit from the LPP protection even though it had been prepared prior to the investigation, and overturned the TCB's decision.7 This more protective approach, however, was not endorsed by the higher courts. Indeed, the Ankara Regional Administrative Court's 8th Administrative Chamber, overturned the first instance court's judgement and found the TCB's action to be lawful, introducing the following strict criterion for LPP protection:

"...since at the time the report was prepared there was no investigation initiated by the defendant administration against the plaintiff company for violation of the principles set forth in competition legislation, or a lawsuit seeking the annulment of an administrative action established as a result of such an investigation, it is not possible to state that the report was prepared for direct use within the scope of the right of defence..." 8

This decision was subsequently upheld by the Council of State and thus became final.9 As a result, the understanding has become entrenched in Turkish competition law practice that, in the absence of an investigation or preliminary investigation, LPP protection does not arise.

With this judicial backing, the TCB has consistently applied the timing criterion to reject LPP claims, even where the content of the document clearly constitutes legal advice. In a series of decisions10, the documents were excluded from protection on the ground that they pre-dated the start of the investigation process, with explicit references to the Enerjisa line of cases. The TCB's most recent Tatko decision11 continues this strict approach, reaffirming that pre-investigation documents are not directly relevant to the right of defence. It should be further noted that in CNR, Dow, and Oriflame decisions12, the TCB drew attention to companies' failure to record LPP objections during on-site inspections, a procedural point which, although it does not prevent substantive review, underscores the importance of meticulous documentation during dawn raids.

Notwithstanding this established practice, the strict timing criterion raises questions of compatibility with the TCC's recent approach. Indeed, in a decision annulling the obligation for lawyers to report suspicious transactions under anti-money laundering legislation, the TCC ruled that attorney-client confidentiality requires "privileged and enhanced protection" within the scope of the right to respect for private life. Crucially, the TCC's emphasis on "privileged and enhanced protection", applicable "regardless of the ultimate purpose of the conversation and exchange of information between the lawyer and the client", suggests that the TCB's practice of denying LPP protection solely based on the timing of the document may undermine the right to respect for private life. Nevertheless, current judicial practice and the TCB's practice continue to define the limits of the LPP protection in Turkish competition law primarily by reference to the "date of the investigation" when assessing whether a communication serves the purpose of exercising the right of defence.

Against this background, the strict application of the post-investigation requirement may have unintended consequences for proactive compliance. By limiting the LPP protection to post-investigation documents, the current practice arguably discourages companies from seeking preventive legal advice or fosters an environment where a company's efforts to ensure compliance may inadvertently provide a basis for enforcement action. On the other hand, considering the TCC's recent approach to attorney-client privilege, this "timing" criterion presents an opportunity to revisit the existing practice to better align it with the constitutional principles.

II. The Practice in the European Union

LPP standards in EU competition law are shaped primarily by the Court of Justice of the European Union's ("CJEU") AM&S13 and Akzo Nobel14 judgements. While Turkish competition law practice broadly follows the EU approach in excluding in-house counsel15 from the scope of LPP, a significant divergence arises in the interpretation of "communications exchanged for the purpose of exercising the right of defence", particularly concerning the "timing" of such communications.

By contrast with the TCB's strict rule, which confines the purpose of exercising the rights of defence to the post-investigation or post-preliminary-investigation phase, EU case law adopts a broader interpretation of this condition. This broader understanding is illustrated in particular by AM&S, where the CJEU ruled that, in order to ensure the full exercise of the rights of defence, protection may extend to written communications exchanged before the initiation of proceedings, provided that they have a relationship to the subject-matter of those proceedings. In practical terms, this means that proactive legal advice sought to avoid conflict with competition rules, even years before an investigation is initiated, may be regarded as serving the purpose of exercising the right of defence and thus enjoy protection. Accordingly, this marks a critical divergence from the position in Türkiye: proactive compliance work that may be protected in the EU does not currently enjoy the same level of protection in Türkiye, reflecting the TCB's more restrictive approach to pre-investigation correspondence and the rights of defence. Moreover, echoing the TCC's privacy-centric approach, in the CJEU's Orde van Vlaamse Balies decision16 confirms that the LPP extends beyond merely safeguarding the rights of defence and also forms part of the fundamental right to respect for private life.

In Orde van Vlaamse Balies decision, the CJEU explicitly distinguished the protection afforded by Article 7 of the Charter of Fundamental Rights ("Charter") (respect for private life) from that of Article 47 of the Charter (right to a fair trial). Crucially, the CJEU held that Article 7 of the Charter guarantees the secrecy of legal consultation "both with regard to its content and to its existence" covering not only the activity of defence but also legal advice. The decision clarifies that unlike the rights of defence, which presuppose a link with judicial proceedings, the protection of attorney-client confidentiality under the right to privacy does not require pending litigation. Consequently, under this privacy-based standard, LPP extends to legal advice provided even at an early stage.

Moreover, from a procedural perspective, the EU framework further distinguishes itself by offering the independent Hearing Officer mechanism. While, in Türkiye, disputed documents are reviewed by case-handlers themselves, EU practice employs a "sealed envelope" procedure under which documents for which LPP is claimed are set aside and examined by the Hearing Officer, ensuring that potentially privileged content remains inaccessible to investigators until a determination has been made.

III. Conclusion

In conclusion, from a comparative perspective, legal professional privilege in Turkish competition law presents a paradox. On the one hand, Turkish law broadly mirrors EU standards by excluding in-house counsel from the scope of LPP; while on the other hand, it has developed a particularly strict "post-investigation/preliminary investigation" reading of the right of defence. Anchored in the Enerjisa line of cases, this temporal approach leaves pre-investigation compliance work and forward-looking legal advice largely unprotected and sits uneasily alongside the TCC's more protective, privacy-oriented understanding of attorney–client communications.

More specifically, while the exclusion of in-house counsel remains a shared standard between the EU and Turkish jurisdictions, the application of LPP diverges notably with respect to the "timing" of privileged communications. In particular, unlike the EU's subject-matter approach, the TCB has tended to adopt a more restrictive, "post-investigation" understanding, under which proactive compliance audits and pre-investigation legal assessments may not benefit from LPP protection during on-site inspections.

From a constitutional perspective, this practice raises questions as to how comfortably it fits with the broader outlook suggested by the relevant principles. The TCC's recent emphasis on the "privileged and enhanced protection" of attorney-client confidentiality, applicable "regardless of the ultimate purpose" of the exchange, suggests that the current approach may not yet fully reflect these constitutional principles. Against this background, and in view of the relatively stricter approach in Türkiye compared with EU practice, undertakings may wish to consider the following when seeking to safeguard legal privilege in practice:

Status of Counsel: In Türkiye, LPP covers only correspondence with independent external lawyers. Sensitive compliance audits should therefore be conducted by external counsel; involving in-house lawyers, even in copy (cc), is unlikely to be protected.

Timing: Under current practice, documents prepared before the launch of an investigation/pre-investigation are not regarded as "directly related to the exercise of the right of defence" and may be seized during the on-site inspections. Proactive compliance work should be designed on the assumption that it will not benefit from LPP in Türkiye.

Procedural Prudence: During dawn raids, any LPP objection should be explicitly recorded in the on-site inspection minutes. Failure to do so may weaken subsequent claims that disputed documents ought to be set aside under a "sealed envelope" procedure.

Ultimately, the TCC's emphasis on strong privacy guarantees for attorney-client communications, together with the EU's more flexible, subject-matter-oriented approach to timing, points towards a model in which the protection of genuine legal advice does not depend solely on the date on which a document was created. Whether Turkish competition law will gradually evolve in this direction remains to be seen; for now, the tension between these different strands of case law is likely to continue shaping how undertakings and their counsel structure their compliance efforts.

Footnotes

