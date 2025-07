Rekabet Hukukunda Yeni Bir Alan: Elektrikli Araç Şarj Hizmetleri

Contributor

Yagci - Bulut - Konukpay (YBK) Attorney Partnership, an independent law firm located in Istanbul and Izmir, extends its legal services to leading companies and respected individuals. YBK Attorney Partnership's team, comprised of highly respected partners, is dedicated to providing innovative and effective legal support. The team is composed of young and competent lawyers. YBK Attorney Partnership combines its practical knowledge with academic expertise to provide exceptional service to its clients. With a client-centric approach, YBK Attorney Partnership prioritizes the needs and disputes of its clients, offering creative solutions by thoroughly analyzing each case. YBK Attorney Partnership's commitment extends to collaborative teamwork, ensuring comprehensive evaluation of all possible scenarios and risks in addressing legal matters.