ARTICLE
25 April 2025

Significant Changes In Turkish Competition Law Practice On The Control Of Mergers Or Acquisitions (2022 But Still Current)

GL
Guzel Law Office

Contributor

Guzel Law Office logo

Güzel Law Office was founded in Ankara to respond to the needs of multinational foreign companies as well as domestic companies dealing with economy law practices in quality legal services with a specialization in a private law firm, by the founder partner Dr. Oğuzkan Güzel. Our office aims to provide legal services with the most experienced and specialized areas of business law and economics consultants in the best quality of law services.

Explore Firm Details
The major changes on The Merger or Acquisition Communiqué, which is the secondary legislation for the control of mergers or acquisitions in the Turkish competition law practice, and the guidelines for the implementation of the communiqué, entered into force as of 04.03.2022.
Turkey Antitrust/Competition Law
Guzel Law Office

The major changes on The Merger or Acquisition Communiqué, which is the secondary legislation for the control of mergers or acquisitions in the Turkish competition law practice, and the guidelines for the implementation of the communiqué, entered into force as of 04.03.2022.

These changes;

  • Increasing the turnover limits, which are determined as the merger acquisition control threshold, by updating them again after 12 years with the increase in inflation,
  • Introducing a new sub-definition under the name of technology undertakings for the first time in addition to the concept of undertaking,
  • Desiring to be controlled even if the thresholds are not exceeded unlike the EU practice, in order to prevent the takeover of technology companies, especially start-ups by killing acquisition,
  • Renewal of implementation guidelines in line with the "significant reduction of effective competition" test and technology acquisitions terms,
  • Opening the way for the application form to be updated and converted into electronic format and changing the format of the requested information,

form can be determined.

In the statement made by the Competition Authority, the details of these changes are mentioned.

https://www.rekabet.gov.tr/en/Guncel/amendments-related-to-the-communique-con-b68026de989fec11a2200050568595ba

To reach the amended legislation;

https://www.rekabet.gov.tr/en/Sayfa/Legislation/communiques

https://www.rekabet.gov.tr/en/Sayfa/Legislation/guidelines

Those who want to get detailed information about the subject can apply to our office.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Guzel Law Office
Guzel Law Office
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More