Two-Minute Recap Of Competition Law Matters Around The Globe

French Competition Authority Sets New Records

The French Competition Authority's 2024 annual report has confirmed it issued 11 antitrust decisions and imposed fines exceeding EUR 1.4 billion. Notable actions included:

EUR 250 million fine imposed on Google for failure to comply with press rights commitments.

EUR 470 million fine for the low-voltage electrical equipment industry.

EUR 611 million fine for the household appliance sector.

A total of 295 transactions, a 10% increase from the previous year, were reviewed with the increase largely driven by retail sector activity (most notably the disposal of Casino Group stores). The Authority also scrutinized fast-growing markets including electric vehicle charging infrastructure and generative artificial intelligence.

For a more detailed overview please see the official report.

Goldman Sachs Hit with Indian Biotech Fine

The Competition Commission of India ("CCI") has imposed a penalty of INR 4 million (USD 46,193) on Goldman Sachs for failure to declare its 2020 investment in Biocon's biopharmaceutical unit. In its decision, CCI noted that access rights and reserved matters were not in the ordinary course of business, nor made solely as an investment, but strategic in nature allowing Goldman Sachs to access Biocon's confidential and commercial information.

It was further noted that any transaction intended to remain invested for a lengthy period, and involving the acquisition of additional rights (rather than ordinary shareholder rights), cannot be considered in the ordinary course of business. CCI thus ruled that the deal was subject to notification.

Cargill Settles Large Poultry Claim

Cargill has agreed to pay USD 32.5 million to settle claims from direct purchasers who accused the company of colluding with competitors to manipulate the price of turkeys. The suit stems from allegations that Cargill, alongside other major meat processors, exchanged competitive information to reduce production while simultaneously driving up prices in 2019.

Former Amazon UK Boss Appointed Interim Chair

Doug Gurr, former Country Manager of Amazon UK and President of Amazon China, has been appointed interim chair of the UK's Competition and Markets Authority ("CMA"). Gurr, who joins from his previous role as Director of the Natural History Museum, will lead the organization while it searches for a permanent replacement for Marcus Bokkerink.

The full press release can be accessed here.

CMA Launches Investigates Google Mobile Ecosystems

Staying in the UK, the CMA will conduct a mobile consumer survey as part of its strategic market status ("SMS") investigations into Apple's and Google's mobile ecosystems. The investigation will determine whether Google utilizes SMS in the provision of mobile ecosystems including Android, Google Play Store, Chrome & Blink.

The official announcement can be viewed here.

CADE Collects Huge Overdue Fines

Brazil's Competition Authority (CADE) has collected BRL 1.49 billion (USD 248.7 million) in overdue fines from debtors convicted of anti-competitive behavior. The action was part of the federal government's Desenrola debt settlement program which has seen a total of BRL 2.88 billion (USD 480.7 million) collected to date. A total of 56 companies and individuals had applied to the program by the end of 2024.

Dutch Government Tightens Export Controls

The Dutch government has announced it will implement new export control measures for advanced semiconductor production equipment from April 1, 2025. The updated regulation will require authorization for specific measuring and inspection equipment.

The official announcement can be viewed here.

