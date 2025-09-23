The Procedures And Principles Regarding The Scope Of Application Of The Türkiye Sustainability Reporting Standards Have Been Published

The Board Decision of the Public Oversight, Accounting and Auditing Standards Authority on the Publication of the Procedures and Principles Regarding the Scope of Application of the Türkiye Sustainability Reporting Standards ("TSRS") was published in the Official Gazette dated 16 July 2025 and numbered 32957.

The Procedures and Principles Regarding the Scope of Application of the TSRS ("Procedures and Principles") entered into force on 16 July 2025 to be applied for reporting periods starting on or after 1 January 2024.

The Procedures and Principles include detailed provisions on the following topics regarding the determination of whether institutions, organizations and entities are subject to mandatory sustainability reporting:

Institutions, organizations and entities not subject to mandatory sustainability reporting,

Institutions, organizations and entities eligible for voluntary reporting,

Criteria for mandatory sustainability reporting,

Financial statements to be taken as the basis for determining whether an entity is subject to mandatory sustainability reporting,

Determination of total assets and annual net sales revenue,

Calculation of the number of employees,

Exit from the scope of mandatory sustainability reporting,

Assessments to be conducted in subsequent reporting periods,

Financial statements to be taken as the basis following exit from the scope of mandatory sustainability reporting.

Within the scope of the Procedures and Principles, various examples related to the criteria for mandatory sustainability reporting are also provided.

The full text of the Procedures and Principles can be reached via this link. (Only available in Turkish)

