Best Arbitration Lawyer In Riyadh 2026 | Sadany & Partners Law Firm

With the Saudi Vision 2030 helping to attract multinational investment and accelerate economic growth, interests are intertwined, deals are complex, and risks are high. Trade disputes call for professional solutions that go beyond legal knowledge to include precision, strategic planning, and practical experience in domestic and international arbitration.

At Sadany & Partners Law Firm, we have an arbitration team in Riyadh known for its competence in providing practical and implementable solutions that take into account the interests of clients. Our in-depth expertise in Saudi law and international arbitration rules underscores our position as one of the elite arbitration lawyers in Riyadh, trusted by global clients to resolve the most complex disputes.

Arbitration in Riyadh – The New Way to Resolve Commercial Disputes

Over the past decade, arbitration has become the preferred mechanism for resolving disputes in the KSA in commercial, construction, and investment cases. The progressive reforms witnessed by the KSA, including the establishment of the Saudi Centre for Commercial Arbitration and the issuance of the Arbitration Law (Royal Decree No. M/34 of 2012), have contributed to harmonising the Saudi dispute resolution system with international standards.

Why do companies choose arbitration in Riyadh?

Impartiality and integrity: The parties may jointly appoint arbitrators and choose the applicable law.

Speed and efficiency: Cases are resolved more quickly than with traditional litigation.

Confidentiality: Sensitive commercial information is kept confidential throughout the arbitration process.

Global enforceability: Arbitration awards are recognised under the New York Convention (1958).

Legal support: Enforcement courts in the KSA ensure the swift enforcement of arbitration awards.

These features make Riyadh one of the most advanced arbitration centres in the Middle East and a destination for resolving local and international disputes.

Arbitration Legal Framework in the KSA

1. Saudi Arbitration Law (2012)

Modelled on the UNCITRAL Model Law, ensuring international compatibility.

The parties shall be entitled to choose the arbitrators, the language and the procedural rules.

It recognizes e-arbitration agreements and minimises judicial intervention.

2. Enforcement Law (2013)

It establishes specialised enforcement courts throughout the KSA.

Arbitration awards shall be treated as judicial decisions after they have been ratified.

Foreign arbitration awards shall be enforceable unless they conflict with Islamic law or public policy.

3. Saudi Centre for Commercial Arbitration (SCCA)

Based in Riyadh, the SCCA is the cornerstone of the Saudi arbitration system.

The SCCA's 2023 Rules introduced urgent arbitration, expedited procedures, and full digital administration.

Sessions can be conducted in two languages (Arabic and English), making them convenient for investors.

Transparent cost structure and fixed fee schedules.

These laws and institutions form a comprehensive framework for arbitration that is trusted by investors and businesses worldwide.

Our arbitration services in Riyadh

At Sadany & Partners Law Firm, we combine Saudi legal expertise with international experience to provide comprehensive representation in arbitration cases, including pre-dispute planning and the enforcement of final awards.

1. Drafting and reviewing arbitration clauses

A solid arbitration clause is fundamental to the success of any case. Therefore, we provide the following services:

Drafting enforceable clauses that comply with Saudi and international law.

Advising on the choice of legal institution, applicable law, and place of arbitration.

Avoiding legal and procedural risks before disputes arise.

2. Representation in domestic and international arbitration

Our lawyers handle cases before:

The SCCA.

International Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA).

United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) (ad hoc arbitration).

International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID).

We manage all stages of arbitration, including filing the notice of arbitration, presenting evidence, hearings, and enforcing the arbitral award.

3. Enforcement of arbitration awards

Winning the case is just part of the way. We guarantee the following:

Speedy submission of applications to enforcement courts for ratification.

Compliance with local legal and regulatory requirements.

Effective strategies for asset recovery and enforcement of judgments.

4. Disputes between investors and states and cross-border disputes

Our firm represents foreign investors in treaty-based claims under the ICSID and bilateral investment treaties, protecting their interests from unfair treatment or regulatory violations.

5. Mediation and mixed dispute resolution (mediation and arbitration)

We assist in mediation in accordance with the mediation rules issued by the SCCA (2023) to reach amicable settlements whenever possible and, if necessary, resort to arbitration.

Case study: Effective arbitration proceedings for an international client in the logistics sector

A multinational logistics firm was involved in a contractual dispute worth SAR 75 million with a Saudi partner over delays in a project.

We provided advice on commencing arbitration proceedings in accordance with the rules of the SCCA in Riyadh.

A bilingual tribunal was established within 30 days.

We held fully digital hearings to save time and money.

The tribunal ruled in favour of our client, awarding full compensation and reimbursement of legal fees.

The ruling was enforced within 60 days by the Enforcement Court in Riyadh.

Outcome: A swift, enforceable, and cost-effective victory, achieved entirely within the Saudi legal framework.

Why us?

1. Licensed legal representation in the KSA

Our lawyers are licensed to appear before Saudi courts, the Saudi Court of Arbitration, and law enforcement authorities.

2. Dual legal expertise

We combine a deep understanding of Saudi law with mastery of international arbitration rules.

3. Bilingual legal team

Procedures and documents are managed in both Arabic and English to ensure international clarity.

4. Transparent and predetermined fees

We offer fixed or phased pricing, ensuring budget clarity.

5. A proven track record of success across various sectors

Our extensive track record includes construction, energy, finance, logistics, and investment projects.

Legal trends in 2025

Neom and mega projects: A marked rise in arbitration concerning large infrastructure projects.

The SCCA Rules 2023: Wider adoption of urgent and expedited arbitration.

Mediation Law (2024): Formalising the enforcement of settlements through mediation.

Digital arbitration: Submitting applications online and holding virtual meetings have become commonplace.

Third-party financing: Increasing acceptance of financing complex arbitration cases.

These developments reinforce Riyadh's position as a leading global hub for arbitration.

Our arbitration strategic methodology

When the risks are high, you need lawyers whose understanding extends beyond the law to the business dynamics driving your case. At Sadany & Partners Law Firm, we offer arbitration strategies tailored to balance expediency, enforceability, and cost-effectiveness.

Conclusion

Book your consultation appointment now

The right choice of arbitration counsel—whether you are a Saudi entity or an international investor—can make the difference between a complex dispute and a successful resolution.

Contact us today to take advantage of our services via our elite arbitration lawyers in Riyadh.

The team develops well-thought-out solutions and represents interests with uncompromising integrity and precision.

Sadany & Partners Law Firm - Your first choice for arbitration in Riyadh, trusted by international clients in their crucial cases.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.