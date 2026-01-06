Best Litigation Law Firm In KSA 2026 | Sadany & Partners Law Firm

The choice of litigation team plays a major role in determining the outcome of a legal dispute in the KSA. Whether the client is a global corporation, a local business, or an individual involved in a high-risk dispute...

The choice of litigation team plays a major role in determining the outcome of a legal dispute in the KSA. Whether the client is a global corporation, a local business, or an individual involved in a high-risk dispute, we provide a legal team that combines practical courtroom experience with the strategic vision necessary to achieve strong results.

We have gained the trust of major corporations and individuals because we do not merely provide legal representation. We formulate thoughtful strategies, adhere to a strict ethical approach, and provide a legal experience founded on clarity and trust for every client we represent.

Why is litigation experience essential in the KSA?

The legal system in the KSA has undergone radical development under Vision 2030, adopting modern procedures while maintaining its firm foundation in Islamic law. Today, the litigation field is not simply about legal knowledge, but also requires adaptability, cultural understanding, and strategic thinking.

Key features of the modern Saudi judicial system:

Specialised courts: Separate commercial, labour, administrative and enforcement courts.

Digital justice: All lawsuits, hearings, and notifications are conducted through the Najiz portal.

Effective enforcement: Specialised courts ensure the swift enforcement of judgments and arbitration awards.

Transparent procedures: The parties can follow the progress of cases electronically.

Universal agreement: The KSA enforces foreign judgments and arbitral awards under the New York Convention (1958).

The KSA now offers a reliable, efficient and internationally recognised platform for dispute resolution for companies and investors – provided you have professional legal representation.

Our litigation practice – excellence in every case

The litigation department at Sadany & Partners Law Firm handles the most complex and important cases throughout the KSA. We combine our deep understanding of Saudi law with our proven legal skills to achieve practical and enforceable results.

Commercial and corporate disputes

We represent clients in disputes involving:

Breach of contract and unpaid bills.

Shareholder disputes and partnerships.

Termination of agency, franchise, and distribution issues.

Corporate governance and management responsibility.

Our team's approach focuses on evidence-based strategy and negotiation, and we often reach amicable settlements before trial.

Engineering and construction claims

In the KSA, booming infrastructure projects often lead to complex disputes involving multiple parties and significant sums of money.

We represent developers, contractors, and consultants in matters involving:

Claims for delay and defects.

Interpretation of FIDIC contracts.

Payment disputes and guarantees.

Suspension or termination of the project.

Our lawyers combine technical knowledge with procedural expertise, ensuring that every claim is supported by robust documentation and expert reports.

Financial and investment disputes

We provide consultancy services to banks, investors and companies in:

Loan defaults and debt recovery.

Enforcement of guarantees.

Fraud, embezzlement and financial misrepresentation.

Investment and securities claims.

Our financial dispute specialists have extensive experience with institutions regulated by the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) and commercial courts to ensure outcomes that protect your financial interests.

Labour and employment cases

We represent employers and employees in:

Claims of unfair dismissal and compensation.

Disputes over salaries, bonuses and termination of service.

Non-competition and breaches of confidentiality.

Employee misconduct and disciplinary actions.

We provide practical guidance under the Saudi Labour Law (2024 update) to help clients resolve disputes efficiently while maintaining compliance with regulations and laws.

Administrative and organisational disputes

Our firm also handles cases related to the following:

Government contracts and public tenders.

Revocation of licences and regulatory penalties.

Administrative decisions under review before the Board of Grievances.

We combine procedural precision with diplomacy to ensure that our clients' interests are protected when approaching government agencies.

Enforcement of judgments

Without execution, winning a case is worthless. We help our clients translate court judgments and arbitration awards into tangible recoveries. Our services include:

Enforcement of Saudi court rulings via the Najiz portal.

Recognition and enforcement of foreign judgments.

Asset tracing, freezing of bank accounts, and confiscation of property.

Negotiating enforcement adjustments.

We cooperate closely with enforcement courts to ensure swift and lawful enforcement.

Example: Winning a complicated corporate legal action

A multinational organisation experienced a claim of SAR 18 million from a former Saudi partner alleging breach of exclusivity.

Sadany & Partners Law Firm conducted a criminal review of the partnership agreement and correspondence.

We identified procedural flaws and filed a counterclaim for damages.

The Commercial Court in Riyadh dismissed the main claim and ruled in favour of our client, awarding compensation and ordering the opposing party to bear the legal costs.

The sentence was carried out within 45 days.

Outcome: A complete legal win achieved through strategic planning and judicial expertise.

Why us?

Licensed Saudi representation

Our lawyers are officially licensed to represent clients before all Saudi courts, including commercial, labour, administrative, and enforcement courts.

Winning strategies for complex cases

We analyse each case from multiple legal and commercial angles to ensure that no opportunity for success is missed. Our strategies combine strong legal arguments, compelling evidence and procedural mastery.

Bilingual communication

We are fluent in both Arabic and English, ensuring that our international clients remain informed and confident throughout the litigation process.

Clear fees and predictable procedures

We offer fixed or staged pricing, ensuring clarity and control over litigation costs from the outset.

Proven track record across various sectors

Our expertise spans the construction, energy, real estate, banking, trade and technology sectors, with consistent results for our local and international clients.

Litigation landscape in the KSA - 2025 and beyond

The Saudi judiciary continues to lead the Gulf region in terms of modernisation and accessibility.

Recent developments:

Complete digital transformation: All court proceedings are conducted through the Najiz portal.

Mediation Law 2024 Enforceable settlements are considered binding judgments.

Specialised sections: Dedicated chambers for resolving construction, finance and investment disputes.

Transparency and predictability: Publish anonymous rulings to ensure consistency.

Cross-border enforcement: Accelerated recognition of foreign judgments under the New York Convention (NYC).

These developments make the KSA a global leader in resolving disputes efficiently, fairly and conveniently for investors.

Sadany & Partners Law Firm – Turning complex litigation into strategic success

We believe that litigation is not just about legal arguments, but also about protecting your rights, preserving your reputation, and achieving practical results.

Our team treats every dispute with the same level of dedication: Meticulous preparation, clear communication, and a relentless pursuit of justice. From pre-litigation strategy to final enforcement, we support our clients with professionalism and integrity.

Conclusion

If you are involved in a complex legal dispute in the KSA, don't settle for ordinary representation — choose a team that turns complexity into strength for you.

Contact us now. Our KSA litigation experts will examine your case, formulate an effective strategy, and support you with confidence from start to finish.

