3 February 2025

Qatar's Supreme Judiciary Council Launches Investment And Trade Court Website

Sultan Al-Abdulla & Partners

Contributor

Sultan Al-Abdulla & Partners (“SAP”) is a full-service Qatar law firm specialising in both contentious and non-contentious matters. SAP is one of Qatar’s longest established and largest law firms. SAP is top-ranked by Chambers and Partners and The Legal 500, and our partners also are highly ranked individually.
Qatar Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Qatar's Supreme Judiciary Council recently launched a new website for the Investment and Trade Court ("Court") to support the development of the national justice system and to promote its digital transformation. The Court is a specialised court designed to support a stable investment environment by modernising the legislative system to guarantee the rights of litigants and to efficiently and expeditiously resolve disputes.

The new website provides details about the court's jurisdiction, tasks, and responsibilities to resolve various disputes relating to commercial matters, intellectual property rights, patents, banking and financial transactions, e-commerce, partnership contracts, bankruptcy, commercial assets and contracts,a monopolies, practices harmful to national products, and disputes over the investment of non-Qatari capital in economic activities.

The address for the website is: https://itc.sjc.gov.qa

