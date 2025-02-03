Digital Transformation Strategy Announced By The Qatari Supreme Judiciary Council

The Qatari Supreme Judiciary Council is preparing a five-year digital transformation strategy (2025-2030) ("Strategy") to support its efforts to automate the judicial system, as envisaged by Qatar National Vision 2030 and the National Initiative for the Development of Justice Systems. The Strategy continues the successes of the previous 2019-2024 strategy.

The Strategy aims to build an advanced national judicial system that achieves prompt justice and strengthens the principle of the rule of law. Under the Strategy, 70 electronic services will be launched for litigants through the electronic courts portal, and 35 services via the mobile application. These services will enable lawyers, experts, and individuals to interact electronically with the judiciary, facilitating communication through the electronic platform for scheduling trials, issuing judicial notices and announcements to national addresses, exchanging memoranda, depositing expert reports, receiving judgments, submitting requests, and obtaining decisions.

The preceding digital transformation strategy resulted in an integrated digital transformation in litigation and trial procedures, while also providing specialised professional training and development, and preparing an updated training program for judicial assistants.

