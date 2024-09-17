Court Of Appeal, September 6, 2024, Procedural Order, UPC_CoA_489/2024, ORD_48358/2024

1. Key takeaways
Applicant failed to demonstrate that a review of the impugned order is necessary to ensure a consistent application and interpretation of the RoP (point 8 of the Preamble of the RoP) or any other objective of the discretionary review procedure. Its contention that the impugned order is incorrect and does not provide a detailed interpretation and subsumption that would allow a generalization of the decision, is not sufficient.
2. Division
Court of Appeal Luxembourg
3. UPC number
UPC_CoA_489/2024, ORD_48358/2024, APL_47300/2024
4. Type of proceedings
Request for a discretionary review, R. 220.3 RoP
5. Parties
Claimant (and Applicant): Motorola Mobility LLC
Defendant (and Respondent): 1. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, 2. Ericsson GmbH
6. Patent(s)
EP 3 342 086
7. Jurisdictions
Place jurisdictions
8. Body of legislation / Rules
R. 220.3 RoP
2024-06-06-UPC_CoA_489-2024
