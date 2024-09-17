Court Of Appeal, September 6, 2024, Procedural Order, UPC_CoA_489/2024, ORD_48358/2024

1. Key takeaways

Applicant failed to demonstrate that a review of the impugned order is necessary to ensure a consistent application and interpretation of the RoP (point 8 of the Preamble of the RoP) or any other objective of the discretionary review procedure. Its contention that the impugned order is incorrect and does not provide a detailed interpretation and subsumption that would allow a generalization of the decision, is not sufficient.

2. Division

Court of Appeal Luxembourg

3. UPC number

UPC_CoA_489/2024, ORD_48358/2024, APL_47300/2024

4. Type of proceedings

Request for a discretionary review, R. 220.3 RoP

5. Parties

Claimant (and Applicant): Motorola Mobility LLC

Defendant (and Respondent): 1. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, 2. Ericsson GmbH

6. Patent(s)

EP 3 342 086

7. Jurisdictions

Place jurisdictions

8. Body of legislation / Rules

R. 220.3 RoP

2024-06-06-UPC_CoA_489-2024

Download

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.