IP Monitoring And Intellectual Property Portfolio Management

Obtaining a trademark certificate or a patent is only one part of working with intellectual assets. After registration, a company still needs to monitor the appearance of similar applications, control the use of its brand online, renew rights on time, and understand who owns employee-created developments. The more brands, technologies, software products, designs, and content a business has, the more difficult it becomes to manage them without a unified system.

IP monitoring makes it possible to identify potential threats before they develop into full-scale conflicts. At the same time, portfolio management helps a company understand which assets are being used, which require renewal, which can be licensed, and which no longer provide commercial value.

Proper organization of intellectual property is particularly important for companies that operate in several markets at once, launch new products, attract investment, or develop sales through marketplaces. In such cases, intellectual property rights become not a collection of separate certificates, but part of the company’s commercial assets.

How to Find Out Whether Someone Has Filed an Application for a Similar Trademark

Waiting until a competitor receives registration and begins using a similar trademark can be risky. It is much more effective to monitor new applications while they are still under examination.

For international registrations, the World Intellectual Property Organization provides eMadrid tools. Through the Find and Monitor section, users can search international trademarks by name, owner, registration number, classes, and other parameters. The system also allows users to create watchlists for marks of interest. The WIPO Gazette of International Marks is published weekly and contains information about new international registrations, renewals, and changes.

For preliminary searches, the WIPO Global Brand Database can also be used. It allows searches by name, image, country, class, and other parameters. At the same time, WIPO itself recommends taking into account that the international database does not always replace searches in national registers.

For businesses, monitoring should not be limited to the exact spelling of a brand. It is advisable to check:

identical names;

similar spelling variants;

phonetically similar designations;

visually similar logos;

applications in related classes of goods and services;

names of key competitors;

designations capable of causing consumer confusion.

This approach makes it possible to identify a problem at an early stage and assess whether an opposition, contact with the applicant, or another legal response is required.

Is It Possible to Continuously Monitor New Applications Filed by Competitors

Yes. Ongoing monitoring is one of the main tasks of IP portfolio management. WIPO allows users to add competitors’ international registrations to a watchlist and see what changes have occurred since the previous review. For some international registrations, notifications of changes are also available.

However, competitor monitoring should not be limited only to registered marks. It is useful to track:

new applications;

extensions of protection to additional countries;

changes in ownership;

renewal of registrations;

the appearance of new product classes;

trademarks of companies in the same industry;

applications filed by former partners, distributors, and employees where there is a risk of conflict.

The frequency depends on the value of the brand and the level of activity in the market. For key designations, regular monitoring is advisable rather than a one-time review every few years.

What Trademark Monitoring Includes

Comprehensive monitoring is broader than searching for new applications. Its purpose is to identify any events that may affect the company’s rights.

The system may include:

Monitoring national and international applications. Checking similar designations in relevant classes. Monitoring competitors and companies in related industries. Checking marketplaces and online stores. Monitoring social media and advertising. Tracking similar domain names. Monitoring renewal deadlines for the company’s own assets. Checking changes in ownership and licenses. Documenting identified infringements. Preparing recommendations for further action.

For a large portfolio, it is convenient to maintain results in a unified register where, for each asset, the owner, territory of protection, classes, registration number, deadlines, licenses, responsible employee, and identified risks are recorded.

How Often Should Marketplaces Be Checked for Counterfeit Products

There is no single universal interval. The frequency depends on the popularity of the brand, the category of goods, and the company’s previous history of infringements.

If counterfeit products have already appeared, monitoring should be conducted regularly and more frequently during periods of high demand, such as before holidays, major sales campaigns, launches of new collections, or advertising campaigns.

It is advisable to check:

the exact brand name;

distorted spelling variants;

designations combined with words such as “copy,” “replica,” or “analogue”;

key product models;

branded images;

names of popular product lines;

sellers previously identified as infringers.

For the Uzbek market, Uzum Market is also important. The platform’s rules expressly prohibit counterfeit goods, including replicas and copies that infringe trademark rights or other exclusive rights. For branded goods, the platform also provides for confirmation of the lawful use of a trademark, and the rights holder may initiate restrictions on sales if the seller lacks the necessary documents.

Therefore, ongoing protection of intellectual property rights in Tashkent and other regions increasingly includes not only work with government registers, but also monitoring of digital marketplaces.

How to Organize Continuous Brand Monitoring on the Internet

Internet monitoring should be built across several channels at the same time. If only search engine results are checked, a significant number of infringements may remain unnoticed.

A practical system includes:

search engines;

marketplaces;

social media;

competitors’ websites;

advertising listings;

online stores;

domain names;

applications;

directories and classified advertising platforms.

For each detected case, it is advisable to record the date, URL, images, information about the seller or website owner, and the nature of the use of the designation.

After that, infringements can be ranked by level of seriousness. For example, an incidental mention of a brand and large-scale sales of counterfeit goods require completely different responses.

If monitoring is conducted regularly, the business develops a history of infringements and can identify repeat sellers, related stores, and distribution channels.

Is It Necessary to Monitor Domain Names Similar to the Brand

Yes, especially if the company actively sells goods or services online.

A similar domain may be used for:

redirecting traffic;

creating a clone website;

selling counterfeit goods;

phishing;

imitating an official representative office;

pressuring the rights holder for the purpose of later selling the domain.

In international practice, disputes involving abusive domain name registration may be considered under the Uniform Domain Name Dispute Resolution Policy. The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers states that this mechanism applies to certain disputes involving abusive domain name registrations, including cybersquatting cases.

Therefore, monitoring should include not only the exact brand domain, but also variants with hyphens, spelling mistakes, additional words, and different domain zones.

How to Manage Several Trademarks Belonging to One Company

When a company has only one brand, it may be possible to control it manually. However, with several dozen designations, risks quickly arise without a proper register: missed deadlines, different owners, inconsistent licenses, or registrations for products that are no longer used.

For each trademark in the portfolio, it is advisable to record:

the legal owner;

application and registration number;

territories of protection;

classes of goods and services;

filing date;

registration expiry date;

renewal deadline;

applicable licenses;

related domains;

actual products and services;

the person responsible for the asset.

WIPO provides centralized tools for managing international registrations through eMadrid, including changes to data, renewals, geographical expansion, and transfers of rights.

Such a register also helps with commercial decision-making. For example, the company can identify which trademarks are no longer used and which need to be additionally registered in new markets.

How to Avoid Missing Renewal Deadlines for Trademarks and Patents

Relying only on the calendar of one employee is risky. If the responsible person changes, information may be lost together with access to email or working files.

For trademarks in Uzbekistan, current legislation provides that a certificate remains valid for ten years from the filing date. Renewal is possible for additional ten-year periods upon the owner’s application submitted during the final year of validity.

To manage deadlines, it is recommended to:

maintain a unified IP calendar;

set several reminders before the final deadline;

appoint a primary and backup responsible person;

store payment documents and filing confirmations;

track deadlines separately for each country;

regularly compare register data with the company’s internal database.

Patents require separate monitoring because the conditions for maintaining rights depend on the type of asset and the jurisdiction. Therefore, patent and trademark rights should be recorded separately within the portfolio.

What Is an Intellectual Property Audit

An IP audit is a systematic review of a company’s intellectual assets, the rights to those assets, and the associated risks.

WIPO identifies several key objectives of such an audit: identifying existing and potential IP assets, finding gaps in protection, checking ownership of rights, identifying unused assets, and determining situations in which a business uses third-party intellectual property and may face legal risks.

An audit may cover:

trademarks;

patents;

software;

designs;

works of authorship;

domain names;

databases;

trade secrets;

licenses;

agreements with employees and contractors;

ongoing and potential disputes.

As a result, the company should understand not simply what has been registered, but which assets actually belong to the business, how well they are protected, and where vulnerabilities exist.

When a Company Needs an IP Audit

WIPO recommends considering an audit in several common situations: when developing or changing a business strategy, before attracting investors and lenders, before transactions with buyers or partners, when optimizing costs, and before licensing or litigation.

An audit is particularly useful:

before attracting investment;

when selling a company;

before acquiring another business;

before launching a franchise;

when entering international markets;

after rapid company growth;

after creating a large volume of software or content;

when key employees leave;

before major licensing transactions.

In practice, the creation of intellectual property within a business takes place continuously: employees write code, create designs, develop technologies, and prepare advertising materials. If these processes are not accompanied by proper rights documentation, the company may incorrectly assume that assets legally belong to it when their legal status is actually unclear.

How to Check Who Owns Rights to Employee-Created Developments

This issue is especially important for technology companies, advertising agencies, manufacturing businesses, and organizations where employees create content or technical developments.

In Uzbekistan, the applicable rules depend on the type of intellectual property object.

For works created in the course of employment, legislation provides that the author retains personal non-property rights, while the exclusive rights to use such a work belong to the employer unless otherwise provided by an agreement between the employer and the author.

For employee inventions, utility models, and industrial designs, a different framework applies: the employer’s right to obtain a patent depends on the terms of the agreement. The law expressly provides that such a right belongs to the employer if this is established by an agreement with the employee.

Therefore, a statement in a job description alone should not be treated as a universal solution for all types of intellectual property.

During an audit, the following should be reviewed:

employment agreements;

job responsibilities;

service assignments;

intellectual property agreements;

acts of transfer of results;

contracts with freelancers and contractors;

documents confirming payment of the required remuneration;

patent and other registrations;

the actual applicant and owner of each right.

Particular attention is required for developments created by several people or partially performed by external contractors.

How to Assess Intellectual Property Risks Before an Investment Transaction

For an investor, the mere existence of certificates is not enough. The quality of the rights is equally important.

A company may claim that its main value lies in a technology or software platform, but during due diligence it may turn out that part of the code was created by a contractor without transfer of exclusive rights, or that a key trademark is registered in the personal name of the founder.

WIPO expressly identifies preparation for interaction with investors, lenders, buyers, and partners as situations in which an IP audit is particularly important. Such a review should confirm which assets are used by the company, whether the company actually owns them, and what risks are associated with those rights.

Before an investment transaction, the following are usually reviewed:

who owns the key assets;

whether registrations and patents remain valid;

whether required fees have been paid on time;

whether licenses or restrictions exist;

whether there are pledges or other encumbrances;

whether disputes exist;

whether the company infringes third-party rights;

whether employee-created developments are properly documented;

whether rights can be transferred to a new owner;

whether the geographical scope of rights corresponds to the markets in which the business operates.

Based on the audit results, risks can be divided by level of criticality. Some can be resolved through contract amendments, others require additional registrations, while some may directly affect the value of the transaction.

How to Combine Monitoring and IP Management into a Unified System

Effective IP management follows a cyclical model: the company identifies an asset, formalizes the rights, monitors deadlines and infringements, assesses commercial value, and, where necessary, updates its strategy.

A working system may include four levels:

Inventory. What belongs to the company and where it is used. Rights control. Registrations, agreements, territories, and deadlines. Market monitoring. New applications, counterfeit goods, domains, and online activity. Periodic audit. Review of risks, commercial value, and alignment with business strategy.

This approach is particularly useful for companies whose intellectual assets are distributed among several legal entities or used in different countries.

Services for the protection of intellectual property in Tashkent may include not only responding to existing infringements, but also creating such an ongoing system: monitoring registrations, controlling the portfolio, auditing agreements, checking marketplaces, and supporting transactions.

Legalmax specialists help companies build intellectual asset management systems in line with business objectives, monitor potential infringements, and conduct audits before investment and other significant transactions. This approach makes it possible to identify risks in advance and use an IP portfolio as a full-fledged commercial asset rather than as a collection of separate registration documents.

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