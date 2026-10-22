ARTICLE
22 October 2026

The United Arab Emirates: Class 33 Trademark (Beverage Sector)

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The United Arab Emirates has recently started accepting trademark applications in Class 33, allowing wines, spirits and other alcoholic beverages to be protected directly under the appropriate Nice Classification. Beer may also now be expressly covered in Class 32, reflecting a significant change in the UAE Trademark Office’s previous practice.
United Arab Emirates Intellectual Property
Marketing Inventa

The United Arab Emirates has recently started accepting trademark applications in Class 33, allowing wines, spirits and other alcoholic beverages to be protected directly under the appropriate Nice Classification. Beer may also now be expressly covered in Class 32, reflecting a significant change in the UAE Trademark Office’s previous practice.

This development creates an important opportunity for brand owners with interests in the UAE to review their current trademark portfolios and consider whether additional protection should be secured for alcoholic beverage products.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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