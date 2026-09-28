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28 September 2026

Côte D’Ivoire Advances Protection And Recognition Of Its Shea Butter

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Côte d'Ivoire has adopted technical documentation for SHEATROU, a new label for "Shea Butter from Côte d'Ivoire," marking a significant step in protecting and commercializing this valuable agricultural product. The initiative leverages geographical indications and intellectual property mechanisms to strengthen market positioning while supporting local producers. This development reflects a broader African trend of using origin-based protection to create commercial value for products with strong te
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Côte d’Ivoire is taking further steps to enhance the recognition and commercial value of its shea butter. On 27 August 2026, the National Committee for Geographical Indications and Collective Marks (CMC) adopted the technical documentation for the creation of SHEATROU, a label for “Shea Butter from Côte d’Ivoire”.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening the identification, authenticity and quality of Ivorian shea butter, while improving its competitiveness and supporting the value generated for producers and other stakeholders in the sector. It is being supported financially by the PCCET and technically by WIPO and OAPI.

From an intellectual property perspective, the initiative illustrates the increasing use of origin-based protection and quality-identification mechanisms to strengthen the market position of African products. For Côte d’Ivoire, SHEATROU forms part of a broader effort to leverage intellectual property to protect local identity and know-how while creating greater commercial value for products with a strong territorial connection.

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