OAPI Rejects AFP Opposition Against AFO + Logo

OAPI rejected Agence France-Presse's opposition against the "AFO + Logo" mark, finding that similarities between the signs were insufficient to create a likelihood of confusion despite overlapping service classes. The decision provides insight into OAPI's approach to trademark opposition and remains subject to appeal.

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In a decision dated 19 May 2026, OAPI rejected Agence France-Presse (AFP)’s opposition against the “AFO + Logo” mark, which was opposed on the basis of AFP’s earlier “AFP + Logo” mark. Although the marks covered overlapping services in Classes 35, 38 and 41, OAPI found that the similarities between the signs, including the shared letters “A” and “F”, were insufficient to give rise to a likelihood of confusion, particularly in view of their overall differences and distinct conceptual associations.

The decision offers a useful indication of OAPI’s approach to likelihood of confusion, confirming that overlap in services and limited similarities between marks will not necessarily be sufficient to sustain an opposition. The decision remains subject to appeal to OAPI’s Higher Appeals Commission.

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