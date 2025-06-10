EU's Stance On Brand Protection In Southeast Asia

The EU Commission Counterfeit and Piracy Watch List 2025 Report was released in May. They released their last report in 2022. It is the EU equivalent of the USTR Special 301 Report. This article covers the trademark counterfeiting issues identified.

The report suggests that SE Asia continues to face challenges with counterfeiting and online piracy, both through physical marketplaces and digital platforms. The region is cited for lax enforcement, presence of large-scale physical markets dealing in counterfeit goods, and insufficient intermediary liability. Countries vary in enforcement capacity and policy development, with notable improvement in some (e.g., Thailand, Indonesia) and persistent problems in others (e.g., Vietnam, Cambodia).

E-commerce and social media platforms are increasingly used to promote counterfeit and pirated content. Shopee, DH Gate and Tokopedia are cited especially as having weak systems and widespread counterfeit availability. In addition, there are inconsistent responses from authorities to the e-commerce threat. Online pharmacies also offer fake medicines widely.

For more details on the challenges of online enforcement in SE Asia, please see here.

Physical markets of greatest concern for counterfeit availability are listed by country.

Thailand

Thailand is noted for positive developments since the 2022 Report, particularly in enhancing online enforcement and implementing site-blocking measures. However, counterfeit goods remain widespread at Bangkok's MBK Centre, Platinum Market and Patpong Night Market, with products such as clothing, apparel, footwear, and handbags openly sold. Many vendors at MBK Centre operate well-organised businesses with cross-border supply chains reaching Vietnam and China. Despite frequent raids, awareness campaigns, and official warnings, enforcement efforts are often ineffective due to advance leaks and the inability to take legal action against market operators.

Indonesia

Mangga Dua Market and Tanah Abang Market in Jakarta remain major hubs for retail and wholesale counterfeit sales, with enforcement raids reportedly ineffective. Similar issues persist in other regions, including Banten and Bali, where markets continue to offer large volumes of counterfeit goods, particularly targeting tourists. These concerns have been consistently raised in previous Watch Lists, highlighting ongoing enforcement challenges.

Vietnam

Despite regular raids by law enforcement, Vietnam continues to face extensive counterfeiting activities in major physical markets. Saigon Square Plaza and Ben Thanh Market in Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Xuan Market in Hanoi remain major hubs, with low fines reportedly offering little deterrence. Other markets, including Ninh Hiep, Cho Troi, Kim Bien, and Dan Sinh, are also identified for their high levels of counterfeit goods, indicating the systemic nature of the issue across the country.

Malaysia

Despite some raids by rights holders, key markets in Kuala Lumpur, such as Petaling Street, Plaza TAR, and Berjaya Times Square, continue to offer large volumes of counterfeit goods. Local authorities are reportedly unresponsive to the complaints by right holders, with only a few enforcement actions taking place, attributed to an alleged lack of manpower within the enforcement agencies.

Singapore

Singapore is not highlighted as a major source of counterfeit or pirated goods in the 2025 reports. However, it occasionally appears in connection with transshipment routes or as a hosting location for domain names or services linked to infringing activities.

Philippines

Markets such as Baclaran and Divisiora in Manila remain major sources of counterfeit goods, especially footwear and apparel, with some vendors also operating online. Greenhills and Cartimar shopping malls are similarly flagged, particularly for selling higher-quality counterfeits. While past enforcement by the National Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Customs had some effect, stakeholders report that current actions are insufficient due to the high number of infringers and persistent economic harm.

The EU Commission Counterfeit and Piracy Watch List 2025 Report, like the USTR Special 301 report, helps compare economies as well as pick out individual challenges faced. Clearly online enforcement is a problem across the region. Physical markets remain obvious challenges in many localities. Resources within IP enforcement authorities are a perennial concern, but the lack of consistent online intermediary liability is a legislative problem for the whole region.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.