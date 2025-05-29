EU Funding For SMEs When Registering Their Industrial Property Rights

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the European Union that apply to register their industrial property rights this year can recover up to 75 % of the official registration fees, up to the maximum amount granted. Industrial property rights include trademarks, industrial designs, patents and new plant varieties.

Part of the Ideas Powered for business SME Fund grant scheme, this programme was first launched by the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) in 2021 and has been renewed annually. It is a European Commission initiative implemented under the Intellectual Property Action Plan, aiming to strengthen the EU's economic resilience and recovery.

With these grants, the European Commission aims to encourage SMEs to register their industrial property rights, helping them prevent unauthorised use, counterfeiting or copying of their name, logo, packaging or other product and service identifiers.

The SME Fund offers financial support to any EU-based SME, including those that have already benefited from this programme in previous years.

The application can be submitted by a business owner, employee or an authorised external representative acting on their behalf. Funding is limited and will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Details about the programme and how to apply for reimbursement are available at https://www.euipo.europa.eu/en/sme-corner/sme-fund/2025

