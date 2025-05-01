ARTICLE
1 May 2025

Trademarks - When A License Is Required?

HR
Hasik Rheims & Partners

Contributor

Hasik Rheims & Partners logo

Our work is based on more than a decade of experience. We are guided by the highest global standards, which allows us to advise our clients effectively, and represent their interests both at the negotiating table and in the courtroom.

We take care of intangible goods, protecting everything from brands, technologies and competitive advantage, to artistic works and know how, to reputation, good name and privacy.

Because we are a boutique law firm, our clients know they are working directly with experienced experts. Every member of our team is a specialist in their field, and by pooling our skills, we give our clients the support they need on the matters they entrust to us.

Every year our team is among the top Polish law firms, and earns recommendations (for both the firm and individuals) in prestigious international rankings (WTR 1000, IAM 1000, Legal 500, Chambers)

We invite you to turn to us.

Explore Firm Details
Trademarks are increasingly an important element in the conduct of business by entrepreneurs, enabling them to build a reputation and recognition in the market among competitors.
Poland Intellectual Property
Adrian Nosal and Eric Rheims

Trademarks are increasingly an important element in the conduct of business by entrepreneurs, enabling them to build a reputation and recognition in the market among competitors. Obtaining a right of protection gives the right holder a kind of monopoly on the use of the trade mark for profit or for professional purposes. The right holder may authorise another person to use the mark by concluding a license agreement with that person. In the absence of a license, the use of the mark will, as a rule, be an unlawful activity.

The Polish Industrial Property Law (IPL) contains a catalogue of exemplary acts constituting the use of a trademark. Pursuant to Article 154 of the IPL, the use of a trademark consists in particular (but not exclusively!) in:

  1. placing the mark on the goods covered by the right of protection or their packaging, offering and placing the goods on the market, importing or exporting them and storing them for the purpose of offering and placing them on the market, as well as offering or rendering services under the mark;
  2. affixing the sign to documents related to the placing on the market of goods or the provision of services;
  3. using it for advertising purposes.

Importantly, the failure of the user of the mark to have a relevant license may have far-reaching consequences. First and foremost, the unjustifiably obtained benefits must be handed over, and in the case of a culpable infringement, the right holder may also demand compensation for the damage caused. In practice, most often the trademark owner demands payment of a sum of money in the amount corresponding to the license fee that would have been due as a result of the license granted by the owner for the use of the trademark, and in the absence of any payment - also the costs of the lawsuit.

In addition to civil claims, a trade mark infringer may be held criminally liable if he marks or markets counterfeit goods. In extreme cases, such actions can lead to imprisonment of up to 5 years.

In summary, trade mark owners are protected by both civil and criminal law. The amount saved by not entering into a paid license agreement may be significantly less than the sum of the costs that will arise if a protection right is found to have been infringed. Do you want to use someone else's trademark? Without a license agreement is a bad idea!

Originally published 04 September 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Adrian Nosal
Person photo placeholder
Eric Rheims
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More