How Does UAE Law Protect Intellectual Property?

Introduction

The UAE established an effective legal system to protect both businesses and individual assets, especially those related to intellectual property (IP). The protection of innovative ideas, technological developments, and unique brand identities is largely dependent on intellectual property rights (IPR), which promotes economic expansion and innovation. This following law seeks to protect a different type of IPRs, such as trademarks, copyrights, and patents

Trademark Protection Law

Federal decree law No. (36) of 2021 on trademarks under article 2 defines a trademark as any distinctive form of names, words, signatures, letters, figures, graphics, logos, titles, hallmarks, seals, pictures, patterns, announcements, packs, or other marks used to distinguish goods, products, or services from various sources. Trademarks can also include even sounds or smells.

The UAE's trademark law provides protection for a business's intellectual property. Business owners can protect their intellectual property by registering their trademarks. According to Article 5 the UAE's ministry of economy has authorized the trademark registration procedure. The ministry of economy is in charge of maintaining and recording the trademark register. Additionally, trademark register should mention owner information, any transfer, assignment, transfer of ownership, mortgage or licence for use and any trademark-related changes. To protect their intellectual property, individuals as well as businesses can apply for trademark registration. The applicants may be allowed to describe multiple categories of goods or services in a single application.

Upon successful registration, the trademarks in the UAE are protected for 10 years from the application filing date. Additionally, the trademark owner can apply for renewal during the protection period and subsequent similar periods as per the implementing regulation. The registered trademarks can be assigned, transferred, mortgaged, or licensed to third parties or commercial projects, subject to registration in the trademarks register. According to the trademark law collective trademarks, control marks, insignia of public interest, and geographical indications, provide specific conditions and controls for registration and use.

Articles 49–50 state that someone who forges, counterfeits, or unlawfully uses a registered trademark may be subject to fines and jail sentences ranging from AED 50,000 to AED 1,000,000. This includes selling, importing, exporting, or using counterfeit trademarks, even if conducted intentionally. It is also illegal to hold equipment used to fabricate trademarks. According to Articles 51 and 52, if the offense is repeated, the penalty may be doubled. The court could additionally shut down their business, seize their equipment, and publish the conviction at their expense.

Copyrights Protection Law

The copyright protection in the UAE is regulated by Federal decree law No. (38) of 2021 on copyright and neighbouring rights (copyright law). The copyright law grants protection to innovative literary, artistic, and scientific creations in any form, expression, significance, or purpose. This law establishes the ministry of economy's department of copyright as the central authority responsible for copyright registration.

Authorship and joint authorship are defined by the copyright law as those who produce works that are protected by copyright or who receive credit for their work when it is published. Creators of all ages, including children, are able to register their works and receive recognition for their contributions. Joint authorship is also accepted to protect the rights of multiple individuals who collaborate to create a work. The copyright law gives copyright holders exclusive rights, including the authority to authorize the use of their works. These rights promise permanent protection during the author's lifetime and extend for an additional fifty years thereafter.

Regardless, the law recognizes some exceptions to copyright protection, such as ideas, procedures, mathematical concepts, official documents, and certain types of works that may limit the sharing of knowledge.

The copyright holders are entitled to both financial and ethical protection for their creations. Economic rights allow them to control the first publication of their work, make ownership claims, prohibit alterations, and reproduce their creations. Moral rights guarantee that the creator is acknowledged and give the author the ability to protest any alteration or misrepresentation that might damage their reputation.

If someone uses copyrighted work without permission, the court may stop its use, seize copies, and take legal action as per the provision of Article 35. The accused can challenge this order within 15 days (Article 36). A special committee will handle complaints about copyright decisions and customs can restrict the entry of illegal copies for up to 20 days according to Article 38.

According to articles 39-40, using, trading, or distributing protected work without permission can result in jail sentences and fines ranging from 10,000 to 1,000,000 dirhams, and severe punishments for repeat offenders. The court may also destroy illegal copies and close businesses involved in copyright violations (Article 42). Additionally, under Article 43, the copyright owners may have the right to claim compensation for losses.

Patent Rights Protection Law

Federal law No. (11) of 2021, which ensures the protection and regulation of intellectual property rights related to inventions. Important aspects of patent protection include patent validity and examination, which requires an invention to undergo formal and substantive examinations to meet necessary requirements. Patents are granted if they meet specific criteria, such as novelty, inventive step, and industrial applicability. The law also describes categories of inventions for which patents will not be granted, such as research on plant or animal species, diagnostic and surgical methods, scientific principles, and mathematical methods.

Furthermore, patents may be invalidated if certain conditions are not met, such as non-fulfilment of legal conditions, lack of novelty, inventive steps, or industrial applicability, or if the applicant is not the rightful owner of the patent. The patent registration procedure includes submitting an application to the ministry of economy's patent office, paying fees, and complying with requirements.

Patent holders in the UAE enjoy exclusive rights to exploit their invention commercially for twenty years from the application filing date. They can also apply for patent renewal during this protection period.

According to Articles 67-77 stipulate the legal consequences under patent law. If someone's industrial property rights are violated, they can ask the court for compensation as per Article 67. The court may also order the seizure of inventions or designs involved in illegal use. In accordance with Article 69, providing false documents or counterfeiting protected inventions may lead to jail sentences and fines between AED 100,000 to AED 1,000,000. The court may confiscate or destroy fake items and publish the conviction at the offender's expense as per Article 70.

Conclusion

The law and regulation of IP protection keep on changing with the growth of digital platforms. Individuals and business entities have the right to protect their intellectual property. To ensure the protection of their intellectual property, they are required to register their intellectual properties in accordance with the UAE law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.