21 February 2025

EUIPO Offers SMEs Trade Marks And Designs Grants Of Up To EUR 1,350 Again In 2025, Continuing To Be Available Also For Ukrainian SMEs

Kinstellar

European Union Intellectual Property
Natalia Kirichenko,Georgi Kanev, and Lukáš Mrázik
February 2025 – The European Commission and European Intellectual Property Office ("EUIPO") have once again launched a micro, small and medium sized business fund (SME Fund) to provide reimbursement for trade mark and design application fees and pre-diagnostic services. Following the 2022, 2023 and 2024 SME Funds initiatives, a new edition of the SME Fund has launched on 3 February 2025.

The grant scheme, designed to encourage SMEs to expand their Intellectual Property ("IP") portfolios, has a budget of more than EUR 18 million (which represents a decrease of 3 million compared to the previous edition), available on a first come, first serve basis. 95% of the budget is allocated to IP Scans, trade marks and designs. The submission period for applications runs from 3 February to 5 December 2025.

* Please note that the SME Funds are available for SMEs established in Ukraine in territories that are under the effective control of the Ukrainian government at the time the application is submitted.

When to apply?

Applications should be submitted throughout the call for submission period.

Applications are evaluated on a weekly basis with a weekly cut-off (every Friday) with the notification of results having a 10 working days from the cut-off date.

