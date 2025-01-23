ARTICLE
23 January 2025

Dacia: Protecting Quality And Recognition Through Trademark Registration

KB
KBZ Zuradzki Barczyk & Partners Advocates and Attorneys-at-law LP

Contributor

KBZ Zuradzki Barczyk & Partners Advocates and Attorneys-at-law LP logo

KBZ Żuradzka & Wspólnicy Adwokaci i Radcy Prawni Sp. K. has been active since 1991. Until 1999, the legal name of the firm was Biuro Obsługi Prawnej „IUS” S.C. It was a partnership of two legal professional (legal counsel and an advocate). It was later converted into a limited partnership (B. Żuradzka Kancelaria Prawna Sp.K.). Since July 2011, the firm has been operating under its present name. The firm’s founder and mentor is Barbara Żuradzka, a lawyer and a winner of the Golden Skills and Competence Laurel Award from the Regional Chamber of Commerce in Katowice, Poland.

Since 2004, we have been a Polish member of the international Association of Independent European Lawyers (www.aiel.com). This London-based organisation was founded in 1991 and currently has a membership of 30 law firms based in Europe and worldwide, all of them employing a few hundred lawyers in total. This allows us to offer a competitively-priced and efficiently-delivered array of legal services, such as company

Explore Firm Details
Dacia is a brand-famous for producing reliable cars. 🚗✨ To ensure its recognition on the...
Poland Intellectual Property
KBZ Zuradzki Barczyk & Partners Advocates And Attorneys-at-law LP

Dacia is a brand-famous for producing reliable cars. To ensure its recognition on the...

1572828a.jpg

Dacia is a brand-famous for producing reliable cars. 

To ensure its recognition on the market and to protect it from unfair competition, Dacia registers numerous trademarks at intellectual property offices around the world. 

Examples of such trademarks include “DACIA” which is both a word and a word-figurative mark, as well as the names of the brand's particular car models, such as “Duster,” “Logan,” and “Sandero.” 

The next time you come across a Dacia trademark, remember that they are a guarantee of the quality of Dacia products! 

Originally published 20 September 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of KBZ Zuradzki Barczyk & Partners Advocates And Attorneys-at-law LP
KBZ Zuradzki Barczyk & Partners Advocates And Attorneys-at-law LP
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More