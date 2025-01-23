Dacia: Protecting Quality And Recognition Through Trademark Registration

Dacia is a brand-famous for producing reliable cars. To ensure its recognition on the...

To ensure its recognition on the market and to protect it from unfair competition, Dacia registers numerous trademarks at intellectual property offices around the world.

Examples of such trademarks include “DACIA” which is both a word and a word-figurative mark, as well as the names of the brand's particular car models, such as “Duster,” “Logan,” and “Sandero.”

The next time you come across a Dacia trademark, remember that they are a guarantee of the quality of Dacia products!

Originally published 20 September 2024

