Renault's IP Strategy: Safeguarding Innovation And Market Strength

🔒 And how does Renault s.a.s. ensure the protection of its intellectual property rights?

🌍 In order to protect against acts of unfair competition, RENAULT is entitled to trademark registrations with intellectual property offices around the world.

📜 Examples of trademarks registered in the name of RENAULT include the logo of RENAULT, the RENAULT name and the names of RENAULT vehicles, as well as RENAULT, RENAULT MOBILITY and RENAULT Business Finance.

💼 Therefore, you can see how important it is — to protect intellectual property rights in order to maintain a strong position in the market!

