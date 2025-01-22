The Evolution Of Renault's Iconic Logo: From 1899 To 2021

As you already know, the RENAULT logo is a registered trademark. 🚗

But how has the design of this logo evolved over the years? Let's find out! 🔍

The first logo, from 1899, is completely dissimilar to the one we know. It consisted of the initials of the founders varied with decorative ribbons. 🎀

Over the years, RENAULT has diversified its logo, adding, among other things, an image of a car 🚙, a tank 🛡️, or colour elements in yellow 💛, as well as changing the font. ✍️

The current version of the logo is from 2021 – the company describes it as 'minimalist and progressive', as it consists of a monochrome diamond represented by two thick lines. 💎

And today, I feel like Mr. EM as the Renault Rafale has been selected as the official car for the high-ranking authorities of France.

