ARTICLE
22 January 2025

The Evolution Of Renault's Iconic Logo: From 1899 To 2021

KB
KBZ Zuradzki Barczyk & Partners Advocates and Attorneys-at-law LP

Contributor

KBZ Zuradzki Barczyk & Partners Advocates and Attorneys-at-law LP logo

KBZ Żuradzka & Wspólnicy Adwokaci i Radcy Prawni Sp. K. has been active since 1991. Until 1999, the legal name of the firm was Biuro Obsługi Prawnej „IUS” S.C. It was a partnership of two legal professional (legal counsel and an advocate). It was later converted into a limited partnership (B. Żuradzka Kancelaria Prawna Sp.K.). Since July 2011, the firm has been operating under its present name. The firm’s founder and mentor is Barbara Żuradzka, a lawyer and a winner of the Golden Skills and Competence Laurel Award from the Regional Chamber of Commerce in Katowice, Poland.

Since 2004, we have been a Polish member of the international Association of Independent European Lawyers (www.aiel.com). This London-based organisation was founded in 1991 and currently has a membership of 30 law firms based in Europe and worldwide, all of them employing a few hundred lawyers in total. This allows us to offer a competitively-priced and efficiently-delivered array of legal services, such as company

Explore Firm Details
As you already know, the RENAULT logo is a registered trademark...
Poland Intellectual Property
KBZ Zuradzki Barczyk & Partners Advocates And Attorneys-at-law LP

As you already know, the RENAULT logo is a registered trademark. 🚗

But how has the design of this logo evolved over the years? Let's find out! 🔍

The first logo, from 1899, is completely dissimilar to the one we know. It consisted of the initials of the founders varied with decorative ribbons. 🎀

Over the years, RENAULT has diversified its logo, adding, among other things, an image of a car 🚙, a tank 🛡️, or colour elements in yellow 💛, as well as changing the font. ✍️

The current version of the logo is from 2021 – the company describes it as 'minimalist and progressive', as it consists of a monochrome diamond represented by two thick lines. 💎

And today, I feel like Mr. EM as the Renault Rafale has been selected as the official car for the high-ranking authorities of France.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of KBZ Zuradzki Barczyk & Partners Advocates And Attorneys-at-law LP
KBZ Zuradzki Barczyk & Partners Advocates And Attorneys-at-law LP
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More