21 January 2025

Renault Vs. Cybersquatting: Protecting Brand Integrity Online

Poland Intellectual Property
Have you ever heard of cybersquatting?

This is the practice of registering Internet domains using well-known brands in order to resell them at an inflated price to legitimate parties in particular.

Renault Group, the owner of a number of trademarks and domain name registrations based on the trading name 'Renault', has also had to deal with this practice.

After Terry Brown of Hockley registered the domain name renaultkeycards.co.uk to repair and programme cards for Renault cars, the parties got into a dispute.

The dispute was settled by Nominet, which oversees .uk domains – as it said there was a "real and tangible risk" that the public might think the site was officially linked to Renault.

In addition, Nominet adjudicator also stated that the domain name "unfairly used" Renault's brand value, and also ordered that the domain be transferred to Renault.

So remember to keep an eye on your brand infringements!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

