Balenciaga: Redefining Luxury With Bold Designs And Trademark Protection (Video)

You certainly know the French luxury fashion brand – Balenciaga, which for more than 100 years has been highly regarded by customers from all over the world

Since 2004, we have been a Polish member of the international Association of Independent European Lawyers (www.aiel.com). This London-based organisation was founded in 1991 and currently has a membership of 30 law firms based in Europe and worldwide, all of them employing a few hundred lawyers in total. This allows us to offer a competitively-priced and efficiently-delivered array of legal services, such as company

KBZ Żuradzka & Wspólnicy Adwokaci i Radcy Prawni Sp. K. has been active since 1991. Until 1999, the legal name of the firm was Biuro Obsługi Prawnej „IUS” S.C. It was a partnership of two legal professional (legal counsel and an advocate). It was later converted into a limited partnership (B. Żuradzka Kancelaria Prawna Sp.K.). Since July 2011, the firm has been operating under its present name. The firm’s founder and mentor is Barbara Żuradzka, a lawyer and a winner of the Golden Skills and Competence Laurel Award from the Regional Chamber of Commerce in Katowice, Poland.

You certainly know the French luxury fashion brand – Balenciaga, which for more than 100 years has been highly regarded by customers from all over the world. 🌍✨

What is its recipe for success? Regardless of the passage of time, it continues to surprise its customers with unusual designs! 🎨👗

Among them, we can indicate such products as bags resembling packets of potato chips 🍟👜 or the latest wallet designs in the shape of crushed potato chips wrappers. 🥔💼

In order to secure its position in the fashion market, Balenciaga consistently secures its trademarks, such as its logo in both word and word-graphic form or through numerous designs. 🛡️🔖

These actions are what Balenciaga does to protect its uniqueness, while providing a guarantee of luxury for its customers! 💎👑

I hope you like it! If you need any more help, feel free to ask. 😊

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.