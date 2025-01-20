ARTICLE
20 January 2025

Balenciaga: Redefining Luxury With Bold Designs And Trademark Protection (Video)

KB
KBZ Zuradzki Barczyk & Partners Advocates and Attorneys-at-law LP

Contributor

KBZ Zuradzki Barczyk & Partners Advocates and Attorneys-at-law LP logo

KBZ Żuradzka & Wspólnicy Adwokaci i Radcy Prawni Sp. K. has been active since 1991. Until 1999, the legal name of the firm was Biuro Obsługi Prawnej „IUS” S.C. It was a partnership of two legal professional (legal counsel and an advocate). It was later converted into a limited partnership (B. Żuradzka Kancelaria Prawna Sp.K.). Since July 2011, the firm has been operating under its present name. The firm’s founder and mentor is Barbara Żuradzka, a lawyer and a winner of the Golden Skills and Competence Laurel Award from the Regional Chamber of Commerce in Katowice, Poland.

Since 2004, we have been a Polish member of the international Association of Independent European Lawyers (www.aiel.com). This London-based organisation was founded in 1991 and currently has a membership of 30 law firms based in Europe and worldwide, all of them employing a few hundred lawyers in total. This allows us to offer a competitively-priced and efficiently-delivered array of legal services, such as company

Explore Firm Details
You certainly know the French luxury fashion brand – Balenciaga, which for more than 100 years has been highly regarded by customers from all over the world
Poland Intellectual Property
KBZ Zuradzki Barczyk & Partners Advocates And Attorneys-at-law LP

1571080a.jpg

You certainly know the French luxury fashion brand – Balenciaga, which for more than 100 years has been highly regarded by customers from all over the world. 🌍✨

What is its recipe for success? Regardless of the passage of time, it continues to surprise its customers with unusual designs! 🎨👗

Among them, we can indicate such products as bags resembling packets of potato chips 🍟👜 or the latest wallet designs in the shape of crushed potato chips wrappers. 🥔💼

In order to secure its position in the fashion market, Balenciaga consistently secures its trademarks, such as its logo in both word and word-graphic form or through numerous designs. 🛡️🔖

These actions are what Balenciaga does to protect its uniqueness, while providing a guarantee of luxury for its customers! 💎👑

I hope you like it! If you need any more help, feel free to ask. 😊

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of KBZ Zuradzki Barczyk & Partners Advocates And Attorneys-at-law LP
KBZ Zuradzki Barczyk & Partners Advocates And Attorneys-at-law LP
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More