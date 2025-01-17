Victoria's Secret: Protecting Its Iconic Brand

Victoria's Secret is a household name in the lingerie market, but behind...
Victoria's Secretis a household name in the lingerie market, but behind its iconic brand is a significant legal battle to protect its reputation.
A key case in this fight was Moseley v. V Secret Catalogue, Inc. (2003), where the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Victoria's Secret had to prove actual dilution of its trademark (not just likelihood) to win a legal claim. This ruling was based on the Federal Trademark Dilution Act of 1996.
Trademark Dilution Explained
Trademark dilution happens when a famous brand's distinctiveness is harmed by a similar mark—even if the marks are used in different industries. The case centered on a store named "Victor's Secret", which wasn't in direct competition but still posed a risk to Victoria's Secret's brand.
The 2006 Law Change
In response to this ruling, Congress passed the Trademark Dilution Revision Act (TDRA) in 2006, which made it easier for brands to protect their trademarks. Under the TDRA, famous marks like Victoria's Secret no longer need to prove actual harm—only that a similar mark could dilute their distinctiveness.
Why It Matters
The Moseley case and the TDRA demonstrate the importance of protecting a brand's identity. With stronger legal protections, Victoria's Secret and other famous brands can maintain their market position and consumer trust.
