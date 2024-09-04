As of 3 August 2024, it is now possible to designate Qatar within the Madrid filing system, making it the fourth member of the Gulf Cooperation Council available for registration under this system and providing brand owners with a new avenue to consider when securing registration for their trade mark rights in the region.

Filing through the Madrid system, which is commonly known as an "International Registration" or "IR", allows for a trade mark to be protected in up to 131 countries under a single umbrella application and provides for the centralised maintenance of these rights, often making it a cost-effective and convenient way to secure and manage trade mark protection across the world.

Individual countries must be specifically designated within an IR in order for it to have effect in that country, but the system allows for the subsequent designation of countries at any time during the registration's lifespan, meaning that a brand owner can extend their coverage to include additional territories as and when their commercial needs require it. This feature can be particularly useful when new members join the Madrid protocol, as is the case now with Qatar.

These benefits make the Madrid system a sound option for brand owners to consider when adopting a filing strategy for the registration of their trade mark rights and Qatar's recent accession to this system is a great addition to the territorial scope of a Madrid filing.

However, all brands are unique and the Madrid filing system is not always appropriate for every brand or brand owner. In some cases, filing national registrations in individual territories of interest may be the best course of action. In all cases, the individual needs of a brand must always be considered when adopting a new filing strategy to prevent unnecessary delay and costs when securing registered protection for valuable trade mark rights. The Trade Marks team at Marks & Clerk would be happy to discuss these issues further with any businesses interested in securing overseas protection for their brands.

Qatar has joined the Madrid System!

