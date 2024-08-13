Stakeholder Meeting On The Anti Counterfeit Goods And Services Bill

On 3rd July 2024, a public stakeholder meeting was held over the Anti Counterfeit Bill in Kampala. The Anti Counterfeit Bill, 2023 is a Private Members Bill, that is, it is introduced by a Member of Parliament of Uganda and not the Government. The meeting was attended by government agencies such as the Uganda Police Force, Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) and the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS).

The Bill aims to establish a comprehensive framework to prohibit the sale, manufacture and distribution of counterfeit goods and counterfeit services. The Bill also seeks to mandate various government agencies such as the URSB, National Environment Management Authority, Uganda Investment Authority among others with the powers and duty to combat counterfeit goods and services. The Bill envisages that these bodies will work collaboratively.

It was noted during the stakeholder meeting that one of the key reasons for the introduction of the Bill was that counterfeit products infringe upon protected intellectual property rights and prescribed standards. The dangers of counterfeit goods were also highlighted during the stakeholder meeting, with the risk to the life and health of consumers who may be exposed to substandard goods a major concern.

The Bill is expected to be tabled before Parliament in about 2 weeks.

Source: AF Mpanga Advocates, Uganda (Judith Kagere, Associate).

