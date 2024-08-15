[Blog] Adhésion du Qatar au système de Madrid !

Novagraaf has been helping iconic brands and innovative organisations drive competitive advantage through intellectual property (IP) for more than 130 years. One of Europe’s leading IP consulting groups, Novagraaf specialises in the protection and global management of IP rights, including trademarks, patents, designs, domain names and copyright. Part of the Questel group, Novagraaf has 18 offices worldwide and a network of more than 330 IP attorneys and support specialists.
Depuis le 3 août 2024, les titulaires de droit peuvent (i)
déposer une marque internationale désignant le Qatar,
(ii) procéder à une désignation
postérieure, au Qatar, d'une marque internationale
déjà existante, et (iii) déposer une marque
internationale sur la base d'une marque nationale qatari.
Avec cette nouvelle adhésion, le système
international des marques de l'OMPI couvre désormais
131 pays.
