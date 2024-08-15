ARTICLE
15 August 2024

[Blog] Adhésion du Qatar au système de Madrid !

Depuis le 3 août 2024, les titulaires de droit peuvent (i) déposer une marque internationale désignant le Qatar, (ii) procéder à une désignation postérieure...
Qatar Intellectual Property
Depuis le 3 août 2024, les titulaires de droit peuvent (i) déposer une marque internationale désignant le Qatar, (ii) procéder à une désignation postérieure, au Qatar, d'une marque internationale déjà existante, et (iii) déposer une marque internationale sur la base d'une marque nationale qatari.

Avec cette nouvelle adhésion, le système international des marques de l'OMPI couvre désormais 131 pays.

