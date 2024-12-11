ARTICLE
11 December 2024

2-Year Jail Sentence For Breaching Designated Person's Asset Freeze

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

Duane Morris LLP logo
Duane Morris LLP, a law firm with more than 800 attorneys in offices across the United States and internationally, is asked by a broad array of clients to provide innovative solutions to today's legal and business challenges.
Explore Firm Details
It is being reported that the Kurzeme District Court has sentenced the Latvian citizen Valentins Rozencovs, to 2 years in jail. The sentence was that sought by the prosecution, although the case is subject to appeal.
Latvia Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

It is being reported that the Kurzeme District Court has sentenced the Latvian citizen Valentins Rozencovs, to 2 years in jail.

The sentence was that sought by the prosecution, although the case is subject to appeal.

Rozencovs was the editor-in-chief of Sputnik Latvija which is the Latvian branch of Sputnik which operates under the umbrella of a Russian state-owned media company Rossiya Segodnya.

The Director General of Rossiya Segodnya is a designated person (Dmitry Kiselyov), and the prosecution was based on the premise that the provision of services by Valentins Rozencovs was making economic resources available to a designated person, and that Sputnik Latvija was "owned or controlled" by Kiselyov.

This is the latest in a series of prosecutions relating to Rossiya Segodnya – see our earlier posts, here and here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Mark Handley
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More