2-Year Jail Sentence For Breaching Designated Person's Asset Freeze

It is being reported that the Kurzeme District Court has sentenced the Latvian citizen Valentins Rozencovs, to 2 years in jail.

The sentence was that sought by the prosecution, although the case is subject to appeal.

Rozencovs was the editor-in-chief of Sputnik Latvija which is the Latvian branch of Sputnik which operates under the umbrella of a Russian state-owned media company Rossiya Segodnya.

The Director General of Rossiya Segodnya is a designated person (Dmitry Kiselyov), and the prosecution was based on the premise that the provision of services by Valentins Rozencovs was making economic resources available to a designated person, and that Sputnik Latvija was "owned or controlled" by Kiselyov.

This is the latest in a series of prosecutions relating to Rossiya Segodnya – see our earlier posts, here and here.

