The (Very Near) Quantum Future | Sharon Xuereb & André Xuereb (Podcast)

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In our third episode we meet André Xuereb, professor of physics at the University of Malta and an entrepreneur. André is a thought leader in quantum technologies with a passion for exploring how we can shape tech for a safer tomorrow.
As you listen to this podcast, you will realise that whilst everyone is getting lost in the AI hype, there is a bigger tech problem that is currently unfolding: “harvest now, decrypt later” attacks. What is thought of as safely encrypted data – internet commerce, online banking, and secure messaging – is being scraped and there will soon be systems in place to decrypt them. And this applies to all sensitive data harvesting industries.
André takes us through how breakthroughs in hardware, error correction, and cloud access are accelerating timelines and raising fundamental questions about computing, cryptography, and our technological future. Join us to hear what quantum tech will mean for your organisation, whether current legislation is prepared for this leap, and how to equip for the next technology revolution.
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