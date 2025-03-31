Technology And Patent Intensity In Consumer Goods

The evolving role of patents as B2C industries shift toward technology-based competitiveness

At a glance Competitiveness in consumer goods is evolving beyond a purely brand-driven approach toward greater technology-driven differentiation, as digitalisation, sustainability, and functional improvements to enhance product quality are increasingly driving value creation and shaping consumer experiences. Trends vary across consumer goods segments. Highlighting one technology-based competitiveness driver per segment exemplifies a comprehensive view of these market dynamics: Apparel & Accessories: Tech-enhanced fashion, including smart fabrics, virtual try-ons, and AI-enabled personalisation, leads companies such as Nike, Adidas, and Marks & Spencer to invest in patents to secure market leadership and elevate pricing power.

Personal Care: Biotech beauty, demonstrated by bioengineered formulations, advanced delivery systems, and personalised skincare, drives companies like Unilever, L'Oréal, and Inolex to develop patents to support premium positioning and boost revenue and margins.

Consumer Electronics: Consumer and regulatory pressures for sustainability have prompted companies like Dyson, Panasonic, and Husqvarna to invest in sustainable innovations. They are building patent portfolios around repairable, recyclable, low-waste, and energy-efficient product designs to future-proof their businesses.

Food & Beverages: Advances in food-tech, particularly in developing healthier formulations and functional ingredient substitutes like plant and protein-based meat alternatives have led companies such as Nestlé, The Coca-Cola Company, and DSM-Firmenich to build patent portfolios, protecting their market positions and unlocking new growth opportunities.

Entertainment: Companies are increasingly leveraging AI, AR/VR, and interactive media to deliver personalised and immersive digital experiences. Companies like Netflix, Sony, and Electronic Arts invest in patents to help commercialise new experiences and build high-margin revenue streams in an increasingly digital-first landscape. As consumer goods innovation becomes more technology-driven, developing and leveraging the right patent portfolios is increasingly important for securing differentiating competitive advantages, expanding market share and driving profitability. Regardless of a company's current patent profile, it is important to take a business-driven approach to avoid both over- and under-investment, and to ensure that patents are actively used to create business value, rather than sitting idle as cost items on the P&L.

In this article, we explore trends in digitalisation, sustainability, and functional improvements across five consumer goods segments. Drawing on Konsert's insights and publicly available examples, we examine how these trends are reshaping the competitive landscape, driving the need for technology-based innovation, and elevating the strategic importance of patents. While specific details have been generalised to maintain discretion, the insights offered are relevant for business leaders and patent professionals in the consumer goods space.

Digitalisation, sustainability and functional improvements redefine competitiveness and the role of patents

Historically, value creation and competitiveness in consumer goods industries have been driven by branding rather than technology. Success in these sectors traditionally relied on building and maintaining strong emotional connections with consumers rather than technological innovation (with notable exceptions such as consumer electronics). Leading consumer goods companies have thrived by deeply understanding customer preferences, fostering brand loyalty, and consistently delivering high-quality products supported by creative and persuasive marketing. This brand-centric approach, combined with a relatively low reliance on proprietary technology, has typically prioritized trademarks and designs over patents in companies' intellectual property strategies. Now, trends in digitalisation, sustainability, and functional improvements are challenging this convention, reshaping how patents contribute to competitive advantage in consumer goods industries.

Consumer Goods segments and example technology-based competitiveness drivers

While brand continues to be a primary value driver, the landscape is shifting, and technology-based competitiveness is becoming increasingly important. Digitalisation, sustainability and the demand for functional improvements in products are driving fundamental changes across the consumer goods sector. These forces are redefining how value is created, captured and controlled.

Digitalisation is transforming how products are designed, manufactured, and delivered. The integration of smart and connected products that blend traditional goods with cutting-edge technology and the use of advanced data and analytics, drive personalised user experiences and operational efficiency.

is transforming how products are designed, manufactured, and delivered. The integration of smart and connected products that blend traditional goods with cutting-edge technology and the use of advanced data and analytics, drive personalised user experiences and operational efficiency. Sustainability is evolving from a buzzword to a business imperative, pushing consumer goods companies to innovate in eco-friendly materials, production processes, and lifecycle management. These advancements typically require technology-based solutions to meet regulatory requirements and growing consumer demand for sustainable products and practices.

is evolving from a buzzword to a business imperative, pushing consumer goods companies to innovate in eco-friendly materials, production processes, and lifecycle management. These advancements typically require technology-based solutions to meet regulatory requirements and growing consumer demand for sustainable products and practices. Functional improvements increasingly relies on technology to enhance product performance and quality, and to deliver superior user experiences. Advances in, for example, material science, chemistry, biotechnology, ergonomics, and food science play an important role in new product development. As consumer expectations rise, companies must integrate these scientific disciplines to stand out in a competitive market.

Patent filing profiles

These technology-based competitiveness drivers are shaping the consumer goods patent landscape, which has shown steady or increasing growth in patent filings over the past decade. An analysis of the patent landscape reveals four distinct patent filing profiles, reflecting consumer goods companies' investment levels and strategic approaches to technology innovation: 'Rapid Expanders' (increasingly making technology moves backed by patents), 'Consistent Innovators' (steady tech innovation and continuous trend in patent growth), 'Sporadic Filers' (sporadic investments in tech and opportunistic patent filings), and 'Dormant Players' (not using patents as competitive lever).

These profiles are used to demonstrate how Consumer Goods companies use patents to manifest their technology-based competitiveness, reflecting varying strategic approaches and investment intensities in technological innovation.

Patent filing profiles in consumer goods

Apparel & Accessories

Personal Care

Consumer Electronics

Food & Beverages

Entertainment

Conclusion

From tech-enhanced fashion to zero-waste food production, technology is reshaping innovation and competition in the consumer goods sector. As technology-based competitiveness becomes increasingly important, companies must make deliberate, business-driven decisions about how they approach patents.

For " Rapid Expanders " , challenges include avoiding over-filing and ensuring that patents are actively used to create business value, not left as inactive cost items on the P&L. (inactive cost, overfilling)

, challenges include avoiding over-filing and ensuring that patents are actively used to create business value, not left as inactive cost items on the P&L. (inactive cost, overfilling) " Consistent Innovators " must ensure their ongoing efforts remain aligned with evolving strategic goals and market dynamics. They should also ensure that patent portfolios deliver tangible financial returns, rather than silently accumulate as overhead cost. (overhead cost, recalibration)

must ensure their ongoing efforts remain aligned with evolving strategic goals and market dynamics. They should also ensure that patent portfolios deliver tangible financial returns, rather than silently accumulate as overhead cost. (overhead cost, recalibration) " Sporadic Filers " may need to reassess whether an opportunistic approach is sufficient in the long term. If investment increases, systematically selecting the right areas is key to making patents count and avoiding unnecessary cost.

may need to reassess whether an opportunistic approach is sufficient in the long term. If investment increases, systematically selecting the right areas is key to making patents count and avoiding unnecessary cost. "Dormant Players" must consider whether they can afford the risk of having no patent position in a tech-driven market, and whether they have the innovation capabilities needed to start building meaningful portfolios.

Independent of profile, companies need a business-driven and proactive approach to patents, both to stay ahead and avoid being caught off guard. This means being able to clearly answer:

Why are we (or aren't we) investing in patents? What is the intended impact on revenue, cost, and risk?

Are we organised for proactive and impactful IP management? Do we have the right stakeholder interfaces?

Do we have the capabilities and skillsets needed to execute effectively?

Without clear answers to these questions, companies risk misalignment between their business and tech ambitions, and may fall short in protecting and capitalising on them.

Patent filing profiles in consumer goods segments

